Kendrick’s football team will try for back-to-back state titles after rolling to a 38-8 win Saturday against Castleford in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal-round game at Lewiston’s Bengal Field.
Before Kendrick began the season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Tigers (11-0) would be back in the state championship game.
Whaddya know? They’re back for a second consecutive season, this time facing Dietrich (11-0) in the championship game at 5 p.m. Pacific on Friday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
It will be a battle between two heavyweights in the classification who haven’t played many competitive games this year. The two are among just five undefeated teams remaining in all of Idaho (Meridian in Class 5A, Bishop Kelly in Class 4A and Sugar-Salem in Class 3A are the others).
The Blue Devils allow just 11 points and score 58 points per outing. It’s a juicy matchup pitting the irresistible force against the immovable object.
While most of Kendrick’s games this season have been centered around defense, this one could be dripping with offense.
The Tigers’ streak of 426 unanswered points was snapped by Castleford, so the pressure’s off there. Dietrich has the ability to score more than a touchdown.
Castleford already ended Kendrick’s ridiculous unanswered-points streak Saturday, and Dietrich will surely score multiple times against the Tigers. The question becomes can Kendrick close the deal?