KENDRICK — Closing in on an unbeaten season in Whitepine League play, the Kendrick girls basketball team thumped Nezperce in a 54-26 victory that saw 10 Tigers get on the board.
Hailey Taylor recorded a game-high 12 points and made seven assists for Kendrick (14-3, 9-0), while Erin Morgan added 10 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers’ Harley Heimgartner had a balanced showing with five boards, four steals and two points.
Jillian Lux led scoring for the Nighthawks (10-7, 6-4) with seven points.
“It was just a good, complete game,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Everybody came in, contributed and just focused in.”
NEZPERCE (10-7, 6-4)
Grace Tiegs 2 2-2 6, Jillian Lux 3 0-0 7, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 1 0-0 3, Brianna Branson 3 0-1 6, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 1 2-2 4, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-5 26.
KENDRICK (14-3, 9-0)
Rose Stewart 2 3-4 7, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-1 2, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Natalie Kimbley 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 8, Erin Morgan 4 2-2 10, Ruby Stewart 3 0-0 7, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 12, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2, Sydney Cowley 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-7 54.
Nezperce 4 6 4 12—26
Kendrick 11 14 16 13—54
3-point goals — Lux, Zenner, Taylor 2, Tweit 2, Ruby Stewart.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce.
Pomeroy 43, Garfield-Palouse 41
POMEROY — The Pirates outscored the Vikings 13-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and came away with the victory in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
“Tonight’s game was an absolute battle,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “My girls followed through with our game plan almost to perfection.”
Keely Maves had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (9-2, 3-2). Chase Caruso added 10 points.
Jillian Herres struggled from the field, but played a huge role for Pomeroy, finishing with seven boards, seven assists and six steals.
Kenzi Pederson led Garfield-Palouse (10-4, 5-1) with 18 points in the losing effort.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-4, 5-1)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-2 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 4 1-2 13, Mak Collier 0 2-2 2, Maci Brantner 2 4-8 8, Kenzi Pederson 5 7-10 18. Totals 11 14-24 41.
POMEROY (9-2, 3-2)
Jillian Herres 0 3-5 3, Chase Caruso 4 0-0 10, Keely Maves 9 2-6 21, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 3 1-2 7. Totals 17 6-13 43.
Garfield-Palouse 9 12 10 5 5—41
Pomeroy 6 10 7 13 7—43
3-point goals — Cloninger 4, Pederson, Caruso 2, Maves.
Lapwai 58, Troy 26
TROY — The Wildcats remained undefeated in Whitepine League Division I play with a win over the Trojans.
Lapwai (11-2, 9-0) jumped out to a 26-6 lead in the first quarter. A strong third quarter pushed the lead over 30.
Samara Smith led the Wildcats with 21 points, and Soa Moliga added 13. Lauren Gould also had a solid game with nine points and eight rebounds.
Troy (7-8, 3-7) was led by Dericka Morgan, who finished with seven points.
LAPWAI (11-2, 9-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 0-0 5, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 2, Soa Moliga 6 1-1 13, Lauren Gould 4 1-2 9, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Samara Smith 8 2-2 21, Sayq’is Greene 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 6-9 58.
TROY (7-8, 3-7)
Halee Bohman 0 0-3 0, Isabelle Raasch 1 1-2 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 2 4-6 8, Dericka Morgan 3 0-0 7, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 1 3-4 6, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-15 26.
Lapwai 26 9 19 4—58
Troy 6 8 8 4—26
3-point goals — Smith 3, Sobotta, Morgan, Hawley.
JV — Lapwai def. Troy 27-21
Colton 75, Tekoa-Rosalia 11
COLTON — The Wildcats rolled in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game versus the Timberwolves.
Colton (10-1, 4-1) shut out Tekoa-Rosalia (1-10, 0-6) in the first quarter, jumping out to a 19-0 lead.
The Wildcats were led by Maggie Meyer with 19 points. Grace Kuhle added 17 more, Kaydee Heitsuman had 11 and Mary Pluid finished with 10. Keely Fournier hit a 3-point goal to lead scoring for Tekoa-Rosalia.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-10, 0-6)
Emily Kramer 1 0-0 2, Carrie Sanchez 1 0-0 2, London McLain 1 0-2 2, Keely Fournier 1 0-0 3, Briley Smith 1 0-0 2, D Shelton 0 0-0 0, Denali Chase 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 0-2 11.
COLTON (10-1, 4-1)
Grace Kuhle 7 0-0 17, Holly Heitsuman 2 0-0 6, Maggie Meyer 8 0-1 19, Mary Pluid 4 2-2 10, Kaydee Heitsuman 5 0-0 11, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 2 1-1 5, Lola Baerlocher 2 1-2 7, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-2 0, Leah Musson 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 4-8 75.
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 7 2 2—11
Colton 19 22 19 15—75
3-point goals — Kuhle 3, Meyer 3, H. Heitstuman 2, Baerlocher 2, K. Heitstuman, Fournier.
Prairie 66, Genesee 37
GENESEE — The Pirates sailed past the Bulldogs for their 10th Whitepine League Division I victory of the season.
Prairie (11-3, 10-1) jumped out to a 21-2 first quarter lead.
Four Pirates reached double figures, led by Delanie Lockett with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Genesee (4-11, 3-7) was led by Monica Seubert with 12 points in the loss.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (11-3, 10-1)
Kristin Wemhoff 7 0-0 17, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 6 4-5 18, Ali Rehder 2 0-0 4, Josie Remacle 1 2-2 4, Tara Schlader 5 0-0 10, Laney Forsmann 6 0-0 13, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-7 66.
GENESEE (4-11, 3-7)
Monica Seubert 4 2-3 12, Riley Leseman 3 0-0 8, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 2 5-7 11, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 1 0-1 2, Audrey Barber 2 0-0 4, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-11 37.
Prairie 21 16 24 5—66
Genesee 2 18 7 10—37
3-point goals — Wemhoff 3, Lockett 2, Forsmann, Seubert 2, Leseman 2, Monk 2.
JV — Prairie 62, Genesee 26
Colfax game postponed
The scheduled Northeast 2B League girls game between Colfax and Chewelah was postponed due to COVID protocols at Chewelah.
Plans for a possible makeup game were uncertain at press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kendrick 66, Nezperce 24
KENDRICK — A rout of the visiting Nighthawks kept the Tigers in contention for a Whitepine League Division II title as the regular season nears its conclusion.
Jagger Hewett boosted Kendrick (8-4, 7-2) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, while Ty Koepp added another 19 points, seven boards and six assists.
“Our main focus was defense, and defense led to a lot of points — fast-break points,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said.
Ryen Zenner provided a team-high seven points for Nezperce (1-12, 0-9).
NEZPERCE (1-12, 0-9)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 1 0-0 2, Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 3 1-2 7, Tanner Johnson 1 0-0 3, Carter Williams 2 0-0 5, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Aidan McLeod 0 1-2 1, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 3 0-0 6, Nick Fowler 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-4 24.
KENDRICK (8-4, 7-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 7 1-1 18, Preston Boyer 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Cook 0 1-4 1, Hunter Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mason Kimberling 2 0-0 5, Tommy Stamper 2 0-0 4, Brock Boyer 2 1-1 5, Ty Koepp 9 1-1 19, Dallas Morgan 1 1-2 3. Totals 28 5-9 66.
Nezperce 4 7 3 10—24
Kendrick 21 16 22 7—66
3-point goals — Johnson, Williams, Hewett 3, Taylor, Kimberling.
JV — Kendrick 15, Nezperce 11 (two quarters)
Colfax 83, Chewelah 42
COLFAX — The Bulldogs blitzed to a 28-8 lead in the opening quarter en route to a Northeast 2B League victory against visiting Chewelah.
“We were able to come out and get off to a quick start, and kind of cruise from there,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
John Lustig reeled off a game-high 29 points for Colfax (10-3, 3-1), with Damian Demler providing another 18 and Seth Lustig 13. Chewelah (0-10, 0-4) received 10 points apiece from Cody Gilroy and James MacRae.
CHEWELAH (0-10, 0-4)
Parker Anderson 1 0-0 2, Zach Bowman 2 1-2 5, Titus Tapia 0 0-0 0, Eli Larson 2 0-0 5, Gabe Colt 1 0-0 3, Cody Gilroy 5 0-0 10, James MacRae 4 1-1 10, Kruz Katzer 3 1-2 7, Josh Glover 0 0-1 0, Jacob Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-6 42.
COLFAX (10-3, 3-1)
Damian Demler 7 0-0 18, Seth Lustig 5 0-0 13, John Lustig 11 3-4 29, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Mason Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, JP Wigen 2 3-4 7, Trace Hennigar 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Wick 1 2-2 4, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 8-10 83.
Chewelah 8 8 17 9—42
Colfax 28 16 23 16—83
3-point goals — Larson, Colt, MacRae, J. Lustig 4, Demler 4, S. Lustig 3.
JV — Colfax def. Chewelah.
Prairie 56, Troy 29
COTTONWOOD — An 18-5 opening quarter set the tone in a Whitepine League Division I victory for Prairie of Cottonwood against Troy.
Lane Schumacher scored a game-high 20 points and provided “great defensive pressure” for the Pirates (10-3, 6-3), according to coach Shawn Wolter. Zach Rambo (15 points) and Lee Forsmann (10) made their own double-digit scoring contributions.
For the Trojans (2-9, 0-7), Chandler Blazzard notched a team-best 10 points.
“We were able to finish off the transitions,” Wolter said. “It was a good passing night for the boys; we limited turnovers.”
TROY (2-9, 0-7)
Eli Stoner 2 0-0 4, Joseph Bendel 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Chandler Blazzard 5 0-1 10, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 2 1-2 5, Makhi Durett 1 0-0 2, Dominic Haden 1 3-4 6. Totals 12 3-6 29.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (10-3, 6-3 )
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 8 4-4 20, Shane Hanson 0 1-2 1, Zach Rambo 6 1-1 15, Lee Forsmann 5 0-0 10, Colton McElroy 1 0-0 2, Morgan Poxleitner 1 0-0 2, Noah Behler 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 6-7 56.
Troy 5 2 12 10—29
Prairie 18 15 13 8—56
JV — Prairie 50, Troy 28
Pomeroy 42, Garfield-Palouse 26
POMEROY — The Pirates outscored the Vikings 17-2 in the second quarter en route to their fifth consecutive Southeast 1B League Wheat Division win.
Trent Gwinn led Pomeroy (10-3, 5-0) with 17 points. Trevin Kimble added 11 points for the victors.
Cameron Merrill scored 13 points for Garfield-Palouse (2-9, 1-4) in the loss.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-9, 1-4)
Jaxson Orr 1 0-0 2, Cameron Merrill 6 1-2 13, Colton Pfaff 1 4-4 6, Zehm 1 0-0 3, Bowechop 0 0-0 0, B. Snekvik 0 0-1 0, K. Snevik 0 0-0 0, B. Bfaff 1 0-1 2. Totals 10 5-7 26.
POMEROY (10-3, 5-0)
Braedon Fruh 2 2-2 6, Trent Gwinn 7 1-2 17, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 2 1-2 5, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 3 4-5 11, Trace Roberts 1 0-1 2, Richie Vecchio 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 9-14 42.
Garfield-Palouse 6 2 8 10—26
Pomeroy 9 17 8 8—42
3-point goals — Zehm, Gwinn 2, Kimble.
Tekoa-Rosalia 62, Colton 45
COLTON — Three Colton players made double-digit scoring contributions for the first time this season, but the Wildcats fell to Tekoa-Rosalia in Southeast 1B League Wheat Division play.
Colton (1-9, 0-5) got a game-high 17 points from Raph Arnhold, along with 12 points, five assists and three steals from Matthew Reisenauer and 10 points, four steals, four boards and two assists by Grant Wolf. Tekoa-Rosalia (6-3, 2-2) had 10 scorers in all and enjoyed a team-high 13 points from Blaze Oles.
“It was the best game we’ve played this year, even though it was a loss,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (6-3, 2-2)
Morgun Martin 3 1-2 8, Wyatt Martin 0 0-0 0, Blaze Oles 5 1-3 13, Cason McDonald 2 2-2 6, Kenneth Lenoir 4 0-0 8, Isaac Bone 4 0-0 10, Braxton French 2 2-2 6, Riley Gehring 2 1-3 5, Jesus Sanchez 1 0-0 2, Jamison Meredith 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2, Ramirez 0 0-1 0, Marsh 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-13 62.
COLTON (1-9, 0-5)
Raph Arnhold 8 1-2 17, Grant Wolf 4 0-0 10, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Matthew Reisenauer 5 0-0 12, Dalton McCann 1 0-2 2, Wyatt Jordan 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 1-4 45.
Tekoa-Rosalia 20 13 14 15—62
Colton 7 11 9 18—45
3-point goals — Oles 2, Bone 2, Martin, Wolf 2, Reisenauer 2.