Kendrick is the last area football team still standing

Kendrick High quarterback Ty Koepp braces for a tackle after running the ball during a varsity game against Liberty Bell at Kendrick.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

After what was a somber week for high school football, it’s time for some redemption.

This weekend, Kendrick (9-0) will host Camas County (7-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston High School’s Bengal Field in the Idaho Class 1A Division II state playoffs.

The Tigers have scored 372 unanswered points since a Sept. 9 nonleague game against Wilbur-Creston-Keller.

Tags

Recommended for you