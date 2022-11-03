Kendrick is the last area football team still standing

After what was a somber week for high school football, it’s time for some redemption.
This weekend, Kendrick (9-0) will host Camas County (7-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston High School’s Bengal Field in the Idaho Class 1A Division II state playoffs.
The Tigers have scored 372 unanswered points since a Sept. 9 nonleague game against Wilbur-Creston-Keller.
The only adversity they seemingly have faced this year is only playing two full games in almost a month — against Whitepine League Division II opponents Lewis County on Sept. 23 and Deary on Oct. 21.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun scrimmages in practice, which is something we didn’t use to have,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “I don’t think the kids are thinking about too much. They’re just excited to get back on the field.”
The Tigers’ defense will be the Mushers’ biggest test of the season. Camas County averaged 46 points per game, with its defense allowing 18 points per outing. Kendrick’s defense allows an all-Idaho classification-low six points per game.
“They’re a scrappy bunch; they’re not bad,” Hobart said. “They’re big where you want to be big and they have speed on the edges. They’re balanced.”