KENDRICK — Every so often, a football team will face the inevitable: a perennial power will lose its biggest weapons to graduation and face an inevitable rebuild the following season.
That’s the case for the Kendrick Tigers, who must replace their “Big 3” from last season in quarterback Alex Sneve, fullback Chase Burke and running back Cooper Hewett, a Montana signee for track and field. The trio helped Kendrick to back-to-back appearances in the Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinals.
“Just kinda getting kids into new roles,” said eighth-year coach Zane Hobart. “Getting kids into those three big important positions and having kids step up to the plate. (We’re) kinda just restarting, refueling the program and getting back to going again.”
Even in a time of uncertainty — both because of a lack of experience and due to coronavirus concerns — there is some excitement for the future.
In an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, several Tigers had a chance to step into bigger roles.
“I think already at the start of the season we see how much just those two or three or even one game progressed them going into this fall,” Hobart said. “It definitely helped out a few of those kids that were required to step into those roles and become starters.”
One player Hobart said the Tigers will rely heavily on this year is senior running back/linebacker Matt Fletcher. Fletcher has been a jack-of-all trades on both sides of the ball for his entire Kendrick career, which should be a major boost at a position that requires multiple skill sets.
“Our tailback is kind of one of those guys we require to do a lot, whether that’s catch balls out of the backfield, run the football of course and do a lot of blocking as well,” Hobart said. “So we’re going to rely on him heavily on the offensive side of the ball.”
At quarterback, the Tigers are turning to talented freshman Ty Koepp.
Hobart said the team is trying to break him in slowly, but he sees the potential for Koepp to be the best Tigers quarterback in the last decade. Despite his youth, the position could be a strength for Kendrick this year.
“He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s amazingly smart and he’s got a big arm already as a freshman,” Hobart said.
With a plethora of new faces in the backfield and on the offensive line, Kendrick may need to rely more on Koepp and the wide receivers in the passing game early in the season.
It won’t take long for the Tigers to find out where they stand. Kendrick faces Prairie, the defending Idaho Class 1A Division I football state champ, to start the season Sept. 4.
“Any time you lead the season off with a division-higher-than-you state champion team, it kinda puts the season into perspective of where we are really early,” Hobart said. “It’s going to be a really tough football game, and those guys are consistently very, very good.”
KENDRICK
COACH — Zane Hobart (8th year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 3-0 in league, 9-2 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS/SIGNIFICANT PLAYERS — Matt Fletcher, sr., RB/LB; Rylan Hogan, sr., TE/DE; Talon Alexander, sr., WR/DB; Maison Anderson, jr., RB/LB; Jack Silflow, so., OL/DL.
SCHEDULE
Games times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
DATE — Opponent
Sept. 4 — Prairie
Sept. 18 — at Troy
Sept. 25 — Clearwater Valley
Oct. 2 — at Lewis County, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Timberline
Oct. 16 — at Deary
Oct. 23 — Genesee
