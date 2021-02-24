WEIPPE — Rylan Larson put up 19 points to lead the way as Timberline of Pierce/Weippe started and finished strong Tuesday in defeating Kendrick 39-34 in a Class 1A Division II boys’ basketball district tournament loser-out game.
Ty Koepp scored 13 points and Jagger Hewett had 12 for the Tigers (10-12), who are done for the season as the Spartans (10-10) advance to the district final.
Timberline made a 14-5 showing in the opening quarter, but its output declined and Kendrick cut the gap to a single possession at 25-22 through three. Timberline regained its edge in the fourth to nudge the lead back up to five points.
“Our defensive intensity went down there for a while, and then we had to pick it back up there in order to finish strong,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
The Spartans travel to face Deary at 6 p.m. Thursday. To claim the district title, they would need to win twice against the Mustangs, who already defeated them once in the double-elimination event.
KENDRICK (10-12)
Jagger Hewett 4 3-3 12, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 5 2-2 13, Dallas Morgan 0 0-2 0, Rylan Hogan 3 1-2 7, Talon Alexander 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 6-11 34.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (10-10)
Rylan Larson 8 0-2 19, Parker Brown 1 0-1 2, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 3, Chase Hunter 1 1-1 3, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 4, Jaron Christopherson 4 0-1 8. Totals 17 1-5 39.
Kendrick 5 6 11 12—34
Timberline 14 6 5 14—39
3-point goals — Hewett, Koepp, Larson 3, Nelson.