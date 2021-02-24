WEIPPE — Rylan Larson put up 19 points to lead the way as Timberline of Pierce/Weippe started and finished strong Tuesday in defeating Kendrick 39-34 in a Class 1A Division II boys’ basketball district tournament loser-out game.
Ty Koepp scored 13 points and Jagger Hewett had 12 for the Tigers (10-12), who are done for the season as the Spartans (10-10) advance to the district final.
Timberline made a 14-5 showing in the opening quarter, but its output declined and Kendrick cut the gap to a single possession at 25-22 through three. Timberline regained its edge in the fourth to nudge the lead back up to five points.
“Our defensive intensity went down there for a while, and then we had to pick it back up there in order to finish strong,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
The Spartans travel to face Deary at 6 p.m. Thursday. To claim the district title, they would need to win twice against the Mustangs, who already defeated them once in the double-elimination event.
KENDRICK (10-12)
Jagger Hewett 4 3-3 12, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 5 2-2 13, Dallas Morgan 0 0-2 0, Rylan Hogan 3 1-2 7, Talon Alexander 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 6-11 34.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (10-10)
Rylan Larson 8 0-2 19, Parker Brown 1 0-1 2, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 3, Chase Hunter 1 1-1 3, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 4, Jaron Christopherson 4 0-1 8. Totals 17 1-5 39.
Kendrick 5 6 11 12—34
Timberline 14 6 5 14—39
3-point goals — Hewett, Koepp, Larson 3, Nelson.
VOLLEYBALL
Hounds handle Knights
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman scored a 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 season-debut victory against Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley of Spokane.
Kalee Hildenbrand led the Greyhound offense with 11 kills and five aces, while Margot Keane had seven kills and five aces. Keleigh Myers and Gabby Oliver each had 11 assists, and Hanna Gecas was “everywhere on the court” as she totaled 38 digs, Pullman coach Megan McNannay said.
Vikings fall to Nighthawks
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse fell to visiting Southeast 1B League foe and defending state champion Oakesdale, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13.
“We played much better than our first game,” Gar-Pal coach Brad Rader said. “Oakesdale is a tough team.”
The Vikings (0-2) benefited from four kills and seven blocks by Macy Brantner, seven assists from Denni Fealy, and nine digs by Kate Olsen.
JV — Oakesdale def. Gar-Pal
Wildcats tame Timberwolves
COLTON — On an early-season senior night, Colton handled visiting Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia 25-17, 25-8, 25-17.
Seniors Josie Schultheis, Rylee Vining and Addy Purnell were honored as the Wildcats (2-0) chose to observe senior night for their first home game instead of the last in case the season should be disrupted. Schultheis hit a team-high 11 kills, while Vining had six aces and 23 assists, and Purnell struck five aces of her own.
JV — Colton def. T-R 25-10, 25-14, 12-15
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Moscow duo named All-IEL
A pair of Moscow girls’ basketball players were named to the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League, it recently was announced.
Juniors Angela Lassen and Peyton Watson were selected to the team, which was picked by the coaches.
First team
Angela Lassen, jr., Moscow; Hattie Larson, sr, Sandpoint; Addie Kiefer, jr., Lakeland; Abigail Neff, sr., Lakeland, Peyton Watson, jr., Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Karlie Banks, soph., Sandpoint.
Co-MVPs — Kaylee Banks, sr. Sandpoint; Katy Ryan, sr., Lakeland.
Coach of the year — William Love, Sandpoint.
Tiger girls voted to state tourney teams
Several Kendrick players earned recognition by IdahoSports.com on the Class 1A Division II All-State tournament teams, which were released after the conclusion of Saturday’s state tournament.
The voting was done by members of the website’s staff.
Kendrick’s Ruby Stewart was the Sixth Man Award winner, as she averaged 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the event. Kendrick’s Erin Morgan and Rose Stewart were first-team picks, and Drew Stacy was a second-team selection.
MEN’S GOLF
WSU, Idaho place in top three
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — Washington State and Idaho golf each placed in the top three at The Joust at Goose Creek.
The Cougars were second with an 877, 25 strokes behind meet champion Loyola Marymount. The Vandals took third with an 878. It was the highest finish for Washington State outside of Pullman since 2014.
Idaho had three players earn top-10 finishes. Senior Sean Mullan tied for fourth at 5-over-par 215, freshman Jose Suryadinata tied for seventh with a 7-over 217 and junior Colt Sherrell was alone in 10th at 8-over 218.
Washington State senior Nicklaus Chiam was sixth at 6-over 216.
The two teams next will play March 7-9 at the Bandon Dunes Championships, hosted by Idaho, in Bandon, Ore.