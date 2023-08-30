In high school football, it’s rare to see a player suit up for their fourth year as a varsity starter. It’s even more rare to see it happen at the quarterback position, but Kendrick High School senior Ty Koepp is just built differently.

The Tigers’ fourth-year signal-caller has already demonstrated what makes him so special in Kendrick’s 66-14 win over Council to open the season last Friday.

The defending Idaho Class 1A Division II player of the year only let one pass hit the ground as he finished 7-of-8 passing for 210 yards and five scores.

Recommended for you