KENDRICK — Kendrick used a 25-8 opening quarter to pull away from Clearwater Valley in a girls basketball game Monday.
The Tigers went on to win 71-39.
Kendrick (8-1) had four girls score in double figures, led by Rose Stewart and Morgan Silflow with 16 each.
“Silflow the last couple of nights has been getting up there in points,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Starting to come out of her shell.”
Ruby Stewart added 15 points and eight rebounds. Hailey Taylor had 12 points and seven assists for the Tigers.
Shada Edwards had six 3s and led Clearwater Valley (4-7) with 20 points.
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Megan Myers 1 0-0 2, Shada Edwards 7 0-0 20, Jada Schilling 2 0-0 5, Seasha Reuben 1 0-0 3, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Neva Amoss 0 1-2 1, Trinity Yocum 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 1-2 39.
Rose Stewart 8 0-0 16, Harley Heimgartner 1 2-2 4, Hali Anderson 2 3-4 8, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 6 4-10 16, Ruby Stewart 4 4-4 15, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 12. Totals 26 13-18 71.
3-point goals — Edwards 6, Yocum 2, Schilling, Stewart 3, Taylor 2, Anderson.
TROY — The Trojans picked up their first Class 1A Division II Whitepine league win over the Knights.
Troy (2-6, 1-4) outscored Logos (0-7, 0-5) 26-10 in the first half and did not look back.
Alaura Hawley led three Trojans in double figures with 11 points. Olivia Tyler and Dericka Morgan each had 10.
“Defensive pressure was really good throughout the entire game,” Troy coach Guy Wells said.
Elena Spillman led the Knights with seven points.
Sara Casebolt 3 0-0 6, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 0 2-2 2, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 3 1-4 7, Grace VanderPloeg 3 0-0 6. Totals 9 3-6 21.
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 3 3-4 10, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 2 0-0 5, Alaura Hawley 4 2-2 11, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 4 1-4 9, Dericka Morgan 5 0-3 10, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-13 45.
3-point goals — Tyler, Gray, Hawley.
Colton-Highland postponed
CRAIGMONT — Monday’s girls and boys basketball games between Colton at Highland, which originally were scheduled 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively, were postponed for unknown reasons. No make-up date was scheduled at press time.