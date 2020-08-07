Kendrick’s Cooper Hewett signs with Griz

After an injury hampered much of his final football season and the coronavirus pandemic knocked out his senior track season, Kendrick High sprinter Cooper Hewett is grateful for a chance to continue his athletic career at the NCAA’s highest level.
The speedy Hewett signed his national letter of intent last week to sprint and jump for the University of Montana track and field team.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to just be given the chance to compete at the D-I level,” said Hewett, a former Idaho 1A state champion in the 200 meters and long jump. “Since I didn’t get my senior year, it’s pretty sweet to get another opportunity to do something special.”
The Grizzlies came knocking late in the recruiting process. Hewett said he received interest from more than a dozen schools, mostly from NAIA or Division III programs.
It wasn’t until the summer that he reached out to Montana. Until then, his top choice was Arizona Christian — an NAIA program in Glendale.
“I was reaching out to WSU, U of I, and no one was really getting back to me,” Hewett said. “I was kinda like ‘I want to keep running track, so I might as well go D-III or NAIA,’ and then finally (Griz) coach Brian (Schweyen) got back to me. So I was grateful for an opportunity.”
Hewett’s senior season at Kendrick was filled with challenges that surely didn’t help his recruitment.
Hewett suffered a hamstring injury midway through his football season with Kendrick. But he returned in time to play in the postseason with the 11-2 Tigers, who fell to Lighthouse Christian in the semifinal round of the Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs.
Hewett was back at full strength in the winter for a hockey season with the North Idaho Select in Coeur d’Alene, but his track season never had a chance to begin before the widespread coronavirus sports cancellations in the spring.
Hewett said he’s still been training nearly every day.
“In the winter months, I was already practicing for track every other day,” he said. “I was showing a lot of improvement in practice before the season got canceled.
“It was kind of a bummer to hear it had been canceled, but I’ve still been practicing every day, in the weight room all the time, out running on the track and stuff.”
Hewett said he didn’t truly notice his speed until his sophomore year in 2018, when he qualified for State in four events and won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3½ inches.
Until then, Hewett had been told he was fast, but he’d never seen it actually pay off.
“My previous coaches and stuff, they always told me, like ‘Holy cow, that kid is fast,’ or playing another team, you’d hear coaches make remarks and stuff,” Hewett said, “but I never really felt like I was that fast.”
Hewett saw the most improvement during his junior year in 2019 at a state meet that got better as it went along. He qualified for State in three events, this time finishing third in the long jump (21-7¾), second in the 100-meter dash (11.27 seconds) and first in the 200 (22.78) — an event he’d barely run the previous year.
Hewett said he was disappointed after relinquishing his long jump title, so bouncing back in the 100 and 200 was a plus.
“It was cool lining them all up like that,” he said. “I didn’t mean to do that, it was exciting to end it on a good note.”
Hewett had planned to add the 400 to his repertoire in 2020, but the season never happened.
So instead, Hewett spends his time running at the Lapwai track near his family’s home, or running through the vineyard on their property.
He said some of his competitiveness comes from his four brothers — Lane (23), Mason (21) and Sawyer (13) — who also played football and hockey.
“I can also blame my speed (on my brothers),” Hewett said. “I have two older brothers and one younger, and I mean, they always pushed me.”
