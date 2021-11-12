The Kendrick football team’s quest for a state title continues this weekend when it faces Castleford at 1 p.m. Saturday at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome.
The Tigers (7-2) bounced back from a narrow upset loss to Genesee in their regular-season finale with a 48-8 mauling of Horseshoe Bend in a quarterfinal-round game. Ty Koepp threw for four touchdowns in the game, Jagger Hewett caught for two, and cousin Sawyer Hewett ran for two more.
“I definitely like the adjustments we made,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said of certain strategic changes his team implemented to start the postseason. “I thought we were a better football team because of them.”
The Tigers have struggled to get past this round, dropping their game at this point three consecutive years. They will be looking to go one step further this time as they take on the Castleford Wolves (9-1), who had a more dominating quarterfinal-round win, downing Rockland 58-8.
“They’re a good football team; I think they’ve got some good athletes in all the specialty positions, and they’re big up front,” Hobart said of Castleford, emphasizing he and his team are focused on their next opponent, not on the game’s context in the tournament or team history. “They’re definitely looking to run the football.”
The Tigers might hope that their relatively even balance between the running and passing games will help them win out.
The title games will be Nov. 19-20 at locations to be determined.
