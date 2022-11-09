Kendrick still rolling

Defending state football champion Kendrick made a statement Saturday, but their next opponent wants a word, too.
The Tigers (10-0) knocked off Camas County of Fairfield 46-0 at Bengal Field to extend their unanswered-points streak to 418.
It’s probably hard for other teams in the 1A Division II classification to accept just how dominant Kendrick is, but that’s the way it’s been operating all year.
The defense is unshakable and the offense does enough. Honestly, the 46 points scored against Camas County could be considered a win for the Mushers’ defense. That’s saying something.
The Tigers’ next opponent will be Castleford at 4 p.m. Saturday back at Bengal Field. The Wolves have their own scoreless streak going: They’ve outscored the opposition 140-0 in their past three games.
Castleford (9-1) finished second behind Dietrich in the Sawtooth Conference and averaged 38 points per game. On defense, the Wolves have allowed an average of 6.6 points per outing this season.