Kendrick still rolling

Kendrick running back Sawyer Hewett runs the ball in for a touchdown as Camas County’s Trevor Tews tries to stop him in a 1A Division II state football tournament game in Lewiston on Saturday. Kendrick defeated Camas County 46-0.

 August Frank/Tribune

Defending state football champion Kendrick made a statement Saturday, but their next opponent wants a word, too.

The Tigers (10-0) knocked off Camas County of Fairfield 46-0 at Bengal Field to extend their unanswered-points streak to 418.

It’s probably hard for other teams in the 1A Division II classification to accept just how dominant Kendrick is, but that’s the way it’s been operating all year.

