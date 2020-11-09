Kendrick withstands harsh weather, tops Watersprings

IDAHO FALLS — The weather didn’t play into their hands. But the flying footballs often did.
Ty Koepp shrugged off miserable conditions to pass for 219 yards and run for 157 as the Kendrick Tigers beat Watersprings 44-34 on Saturday in a Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal playoff game.
The Tigers (6-1) will be the host team against Carey in the semifinal round this weekend, possibly at Lewiston or Kendrick on Friday night.
Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said the weather took a bad turn about kickoff time and brought 25- to 30-mph winds, sporadic rain and dust storms.
That could have favored Watersprings’ power-run game more than Kendrick’s balanced attack. But the wind tended to blow parallel to the length of the field, and Koepp especially was effective with the wind at his back. The Tigers led 20-0 after a quarter.
Koepp was 13-for-21 passing for three touchdowns, all to Jagger Hewett, who finished with five catches for 145 yards.
Koepp’s only interception was returned for a touchdown by Robert Canfield in the third quarter as the Warriors (5-3) of Idaho Falls cut the Tigers’ lead to 44-28.
Matt Fletcher rushed for 84 yards and a score for Kendrick.
“Pretty tough weather conditions,” Hobart said. “The kids handled that adversitypretty well. We had just enough success to get the job done.”
The Tigers contained Warriors standout Matt Almgren, who had rushed for 231 yards in an 88-56 win against Hansen in the first round.
“Our defense did a heckuva job, especiallythe first half,” Hobart said. “Their running back is a really good athlete, and the kids did a good job keeping him in check. We just played assignment football.”
Kendrick .....................20 16 8 0—44
Watersprings ................0 16 12 6—34
First Quarter
Kendrick — Matt Fletcher 7 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Ty Koepp).
Kendrick — Hewett 38 interception return (run failed).
Kendrick — Koepp 60 run (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Watersprings — Matt Almgren 1 run (Almgren run).
Watersprings — Robert Canfield 21 pass from Jrew Plocher (Plocher run).
Kendrick — Hewett 55 pass from Koepp (Fletcher run).
Kendrick — Hewett 33 pass from Koepp (Wyatt Fitzmorris pass from Koepp).
Third Quarter
Watersprings — Peyton West 5 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 47 pass from Koepp (Talon Alexander run).
Watersprings — Canfield 71 interception return (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Watersprings — Almgren 31 pass from Plocher (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kendrick: Koepp 15-157, Fletcher 11-71, Hewett 2-13, Alexander 5-(-7). Watersprings: Almgren 14-66, Gavin Tomlinson 3-63, Plocher 9-27, West 6-26.
PASSING — Kendrick: Koepp 13-22-1-219. Watersprings: Plocher 4-12-2-63.
RECEIVING — Kendrick: Hewett 5-145, Fletcher 5-52, Hunter Taylor 1-15, Fitzmorris 1-8, Alexander 1-5. Watersprings: Almgren 1-31, Canfield 1-21, Tomlinson 1-9, Spud Remer 1-2.