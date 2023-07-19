Kendrick's Hewett finds new home in C of I

Kendrick wide receiver/tight end Jagger Hewett runs as Camas County’s Kody Smith grabs his foot in a 1A Division II state football tournament game Nov. 5 in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Daily News

Kendrick earned its second straight Idaho Class 1A Division II football title and its first boys basketball crown in 33 years this past season, and that big run paid off in a scholarship for one of its star players.

Jagger Hewett played a vital role during each team’s run at the chip, and now, his hard work is paying off.

The receiver will continue his football career at the College of Idaho, he announced Monday.

