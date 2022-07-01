Kevin Durant may be taking his quest for more titles elsewhere.
Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together offers for the perennial All-Star.
The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.
ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations. The bombshell came just hours before the NBA’s free-agent period for this summer was set to begin.
The news also came exactly three years to the day after Durant announced that he was joining Brooklyn in a social-media post — a move that came June 30, 2019.
Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion — those rings coming with Golden State, the team he was with before joining Brooklyn. He has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.
Durant has played 14 seasons, not including one year when he sat out while recovering from a torn Achilles. He has averaged 27.2 points in his career — over that span, only LeBron James, at 27.3 points per game, has averaged more.
And even at his age — Durant will turn 34 on Sept. 29, around the time training camps open this fall — he is still one of the best players in the game, his 6-foot-10 frame making his jump shot almost unstoppable by any defender.
Durant spent three seasons with Brooklyn, not playing in the first of those years while he recovered from the Achilles injury. He averaged 29.9 points in 55 games last season, after leading the U.S. to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.
Unless he changes his mind and stays, his departure will be a huge blow to the Nets. At this time last year, the Nets were banking on contending for a championship with a core led by Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
That plan didn’t come close to reality. Irving missed much of the year because of his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19; he was ineligible to play in home games for the majority of the season. Harden wound up getting traded to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons, who didn’t play at all last season. Durant led Brooklyn into the playoffs, where it was swept in the first round by eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston.
And the offseason hasn’t exactly been calm for the Nets, either. Irving’s future was a major question mark until he decided to exercise his $37 million option earlier this week to remain with Brooklyn this coming season.
Now, Durant wants out, and the Nets will either have to change his mind or go ahead with moves that will overhaul their team.
Beal agrees to 5-year, $251M contact with Washington
Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have agreed on a five-year contract that could pay him as much as $251 million — one of the largest contracts in NBA history.
Beal’s announcement was made by his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports. The decision came almost immediately after this season’s NBA free agent negotiating window opened Thursday, and is a max-value deal.
There have been other contracts with a bit higher value: Damian Lillard’s most recent extension in Portland three years ago pushed his existing contract value to $257 million, for example, and Denver’s Nikola Jokic is expected to soon sign a supermax extension of his own that will be worth around $260 million.
Beal’s isn’t an extension, but a separate contract since he became a free agent by opting out of a $36.4 million contract for this coming season on Wednesday. He did that with the supermax deal from the Wizards clearly in mind, and the sides wasted no time making that happen.
Either way, between the new deal and the $180 million or so that Beal has earned in his first 10 NBA seasons — all with the Wizards -- he’s now cemented a spot as one of the highest-paid players in the history of the league. Beal will make about $43 million this season, get raises of between $3 million and $4 million annually and make around $57 million in the 2026-27 season.
The three-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points while being limited to 40 games last season because of injury. For his career, he’s averaged 22.1 points, including back-to-back seasons exceeding 30 points per game in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Jokic, Nuggets agree on record $264M extension
Nikola Jokic went from No. 41 draft pick, to two-time MVP, and now the holder of the largest contract in NBA history.
Jokic and the Denver Nuggets agreed Thursday to a $264 supermax extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor team announced the agreement.
It begins with the 2023-24 season and continues through 2027-28 — when, if Jokic exercises his option for that season, he could make roughly $60 million.
The Serbian star has had a meteoric rise in his seven NBA seasons, all with the Nuggets. He became an All-Star in his fourth season and has stayed at that level since, plus won MVP in each of the last two seasons after averaging 26.4 points in 2020-21 and 27.1 points this past season.
And the MVP votes haven’t exactly been close; Jokic has been atop roughly 75% of the ballots cast for that award over the last two seasons.
Brunson heads to the Big Apple
Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year $104 million deal with the New York Knicks. A player option is included in the final year of the deal.
Nets acquire Royce O’Neale from Jazz for 23 first-round pick
The Brooklyn Nets acquired forward Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz on Thursday for a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick.
The Nets announced the deal, noting the Jazz will receive the least favorable of the Brooklyn/Houston first-round pick swap and Philadelphia’s first-round pick that was previously acquired by Brooklyn.
O’Neale has appeared in 370 NBA games in five seasons in Utah, averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He has shot 44.8% from the field in his career. The 29-year-old appeared in and started 77 games this past season, averaging a career-high 7.4 points and 31.2 minutes.
The 6-foot-6 O’Neale has seen action in 40 career playoff games with 29 starts, averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. Prior to signing with Utah, played one season apiece in Spain and Germany.
After playing two seasons at the University of Denver (2011-13), O’Neale played two seasons at Baylor (2013-15). He was not taken in the NBA draft.
76ers add Tucker
P.J. Tucker is reuniting with Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey and — assuming he re-signs, as planned — James Harden as well. Tucker agreed Thursday to a three-year deal with the 76ers for $33 million. Morey, Tucker and Harden were together with the Houston Rockets; Harden declared free agency Wednesday with the intention of coming back to Philadelphia. Tucker won a title with Milwaukee in 2021 and helped Miami to the Eastern Conference finals in 2022.
Bucks add a new face, keep an old one
Bobby Portis (four years, $49 million) is returning to Milwaukee, and the Bucks are adding veteran guard Joe Ingles as well. Ingles is signing a one-year deal, according to his wife, Renae Ingles, who tweeted that “CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family.”
Oladipo resigns with Miami
Miami will retain Victor Oladipo on a one-year, $11 million deal and Dewayne Dedmon on a two-year deal for about $9 million, though the second year has conditional protections.
Raptors moves
Toronto is keeping forwards Chris Boucher (three years, $36 million) and Thaddeus Young (two years, $16 million).
Bagley inks deal with Detroit
Detroit moved quickly to lock up restricted free agent Marvin Bagley III, agreeing to keep him with a three-year, $37 million deal.
Bulls bring in Drummond
The Chicago Bulls have signed center Andre Drummond to a two-year, $6.6 million deal. The second year is a player option.