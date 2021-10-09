The Washington State defense has been the Cougars’ most successful unit this season. So it seems odd to say the onus is on that group today against Oregon State. But it might be true.
Kickoff for the Pac-12 game is 1 p.m. at Gesa Field in Pullman (Pac-12 Network), and all spectators must show proof of full coronavirus vaccination or a negative test taken within the past three days.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-2) rank third in takeaways in the conference and fourth in rush defense. But they haven’t faced a team as unabashedly committed to the run as the red-hot Beavers (4-1, 2-0).
Junior running back B.J. Baylor averages 17 more rushing yards than any other player in the conference, and the Beavers rolled up a combined 764 yards on the ground against USC and Washington the past two weeks.
“They do what they do probably better than anybody,” WSU defensive coordinator Jake Dickert said. “And they’re not apologetic for. So it’s old-school run the ball 5 yards, and you add up a bunch of 5 yards and it equals a lot of first downs.
“It’s football that I’m familiar with,” said Dickert, who grew up in Wisconsin. “But our guys aren’t familiar with it. So it’s going take some physicality.”
A prime goal for is to limit the Beavs’ yardage on first and second downs and force sophomore quarterback Chance Nolan to throw more than he’d like.
The Cougs have succeeded in that type of thing so far, but mostly against pass-oriented teams. They’re creating third-and-long situations and exploiting them with a front line spiked with speedy edge rushers.
“We’ve got to get them in pass situations,” Dickert said, “and that’s hard to do. You look at their third-and-long situations from this season, and there aren’t many of them. So being really efficient on first and second down will be a huge key for us stopping the run and trying to get them behind the sticks.”
To that end, the Cougs are likely to ask more of defensive tackles like Christian Mejia, Antonio Pule, Amir Mujahid and Ahmir Crowder. They’ve drawn kudos from coaches, albeit quieter ones than the edges are getting, but the D-line in general is small by Power Five standards.
On the other side, quarterback Jayden de Laura is expected to start for the second consecutive week as the WSU offense looks to repeat its snappy first-quarter play of late and end a tendency to lose steam after halftime. The Cougars are averaging 24 more points in the first half than the second, and they’re getting outscored 53-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Beavers are fond of blitzing, so the Cougs will value de Laura’s quick release and mobility. There’s a bit less of that when the show’s being run by Jarrett Guarantano, who missed last week’s 21-6 win at California with an unspecified injury. He’s questionable for this one.
“We usually go in that mindset — get the ball out or our hands quick,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said. “There is an element of pressure with (the Beavers), but I think it’s calculated. It’s not chaotic.”
A healthier Max Borghi would help. The star running back injured his left arm at Utah two weeks ago and was held to 40 rush yards at Cal, and backup Deon McIntosh totaled 53.
If trends continue, one thing to expect is ball-hawking and quick momentum changes. The two teams rank among the top 12 nationally in takeaways.
Fans are being encouraged to get their vaccination status verified before kickoff at one of the kiosks being set up at the Compton Union Building, Beasley Coliseum, Cougville and four locations on the perimeter of the stadium. They’ll open at 10 a.m. and close at kickoff.
Verification also can be done at the gates.
