OSBURN, Idaho — Mike Kiblen struck out nine in a five-inning stint in the opener and batted 5-for-5 in the second game as the Moscow Junior Blue Devils swept Silver Valley in a Legion baseball doubleheader Sunday to close the season.
The scores were 17-1 and 16-11.
“Michael Kiblen pitched the first game and he was lights out,” Moscow coach Casey Anderson said. “He was fantastic.”
Kiblen allowd three hits, two walks and a run in the first game. He got two inning of hitless relief from Preston Boyer, who racked up four hits and three RBI for the contest. Garrett Farrell provided four hits and Jack Driskill three.
In the nightcap, Kiblen hit for the cycle, which included a solo homer in the fourth inning. In addition to a single in the seventh, he had RBI double and a run-scoring triple in the game.
Boyer, Tom Izzo and Tyler Howard added two hits apiece.
“Everybody was on fire with the bats today,” Anderson said.
The doubleheader marked the close of the season for the Blue Devils. The rest of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and a spike in cases in north and north central Idaho, it was announced last week.
“I was just so proud of the way the boys fought all year with all the circumstances going on with the pandemic and all that,” Anderson said. “It was just really fortunate that they got to play. Too bad we weren’t gong to the state tournament this weekend, ‘cause I think we would have made some noise.”
FIRST GAME
Moscow 007 003 7—17 18 2
Silver Valley 000 010 0—1 3 6
Mike Kiblen, Preston Boyer (6) and Tyson Izzo. Brody Hoffman, Brayden Hoffman (5), Reed Whatcott (7) and Luke Frolich.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 2 (2B), Boyer 4, Tyler Howard, Matt Fletcher, Cameron House, Levi Anderson 2, Jack Driskill 3, Garrett Farrell 4.
Silver Valley hits — Travis Lohr (2B), Ripley Luna 2.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 204 222 4—16 18 6
Silver Valley 500 204 0—11 15 5
Anderson, Jamie Green (3) and Izzo. Logan Jerome and Bro. Hoffman.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 5 (2B, 3B, HR), Izzo 2, Boyer, Howard 2, Garrell, Fletcher, House, Driskill (2B), Anderson 2, Green, Ethan McLaughlin.
Silver Valley hits — Ramsey Rainio 2, Jerome 5 (3B), Bra. Hoffman 2 (2B), Frolich, Luna, Travis Eixemberger, Bro. Hoffman 3 (2B, 3B).
Dodgers 8-15, Coyotes AA 2-0
The Palouse Coyotes AA went hitless in the five-inning nightcap and dropped a doubleheader to the Dodgers.
The scores were 8-2 an 15-0.
Joey Hecker hit a single in the fifth inning of the opener for the Coyotes’ only hit of the day.
FIRST GAME
Dodgers 000 104 3—8 8 1
Palouse 000 020 0—2 1 2
Holiday, Mahn (6< Hendren (7) and NA. Hilliard, Lee (3), Bendel (5), Webb (6) and Inderrieden, Peterson (4).
Dodgers hits — Krepcik (2B), Schernan (2B), Holiday, Barber 2, Mahn, Pitts, Kelly.
Palouse hits — Hecker.
SECOND GAME
Dodgers 103 29—15 16 1
Palouse 000 00—0 0 2
Bowman, Krepcick (3), Tobeck (5) and NA. Elbracht, Inderriden (3), Doumit (5) and Plummer.
Dodgers hits — Bowman 3 (2B), Krepcick, Holiday 2 (2B), Hendren 2 (2B), Kidwell, Mahn 2, Kelly, Tobeck 2, two hits NA.
Palouse hits — none.
NW Naturals 4, Palouse AAA 2
COLFAX — Northwest Naturals (Wash.) pitcher Tyler Disch held the Palouse Coyotes’ AAA travel baseball team to four hits in a win Saturday at McDonald Park.
Disch went 6 innings on 101 pitches, striking out seven and allowing two walks. Meanwhile, his offense compiled 11 hits and maintained a two-run lead it furnished in the first inning.
For Palouse (7-5), Brady Wells doubled in Carson Coulter in the fourth inning. Three innings later, Ryan Bickelhaupt singled on a ground ball to score Tanner Richartz. But the Coyotes couldn’t muster any more to complete the rally.
Bickelhaupt pitched the whole way for Palouse, allowing 11 hits, one walk and four earned runs while striking out five.
The Coyotes were supposed to play a second game against the Kirkland Merchants, but it was not reported at press time.
Palouse 000 100 1—2 4 0
Naturals 200 200 x—4 11 0
Ryan Bickelhaupt and Carson Coulter; Tyler Disch, unknown (7) and Jett Mai.
Palouse hits — Brady Wells (2B), Carson Coulter, Ryan Bickelhaupt, Kolby Sisk.
Naturals hits — Cody Matson 2, Hunter Hyatt 2, Jack Phillips (2B), Paxton Fenberg (2B), Jett Mai, unknown, Tyler Disch, Sungjin Park.