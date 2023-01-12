‘King Felix’ lands in Mariners Hall of Fame

Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez throws against the Rangers during the first inning of a game Aug. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

The King will take his rightful and deserved place among the best to ever put on a Seattle Mariners uniform.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Felix Hernandez, the best pitcher in franchise history, will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony Aug. 12 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Hernandez, now 36, will be the youngest member inducted into the franchise Hall of Fame that features 10 other members (in order of induction): Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella, Jamie Moyer and Ichiro.

