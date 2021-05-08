Washington State’s offense has grabbed the spotlight lately, and deservedly so.
But on Friday, the Cougars’ pitchers were the stars.
Brandon White, Michael Newstrom and Connor Barison combined to hold No. 16 UCLA to a pair of runs and six hits in WSU’s 5-2 Pac-12 Conference win at Bailey-Brayton Field. The victory was the fourth straight for the Cougars (23-17, 10-12 Pac-12), who now have beaten five ranked opponents this season.
Washington State had scored 10 or more runs in three consecutive games before this one, but didn’t need that sort of output to topple the Bruins (25-15, 12-10).
“It was a ton of fun,” Barison said. “If we’re scoring 10 runs and we have a sizable lead, it’s always fun, but games like this, it’s just a little extra fist pumping.”
Barison (1-0) recorded the final four outs of the night, all via strikeout. He and fellow reliever Newstrom each pitched 1 innings and did not allow a run or a hit in posting one walk versus six strikeouts.
White also was strong in his 6 innings. The tall right-hander didn’t allow a baserunner until the third inning and exited with three strikeouts and one walk allowed on 83 pitches.
The three pitchers constantly were working out of jams, be them minor or serious, but stranded a runner on base each inning from the third on.
“Just tough,” Cougars coach Brian Green said of his pitchers. “They were pitching in stress all night and they made big pitch after big pitch after big pitch.”
WSU broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the eighth.
With pinch-runner Nate Swarts on second and two outs, Kyle Manzardo was intentionally walked. Tristan Peterson followed with a base on balls to load them for Collin Montez. The first pitch to Montez bounced past UCLA’s catcher, allowing Swarts to score the go-ahead run from third.
With a full count, Montez lined a single to right field, allowing Manzardo and Peterson to cross home.
“That eighth inning, really, really, competitive at-bats,” Green said.
WSU scored its other two runs on Peterson’s no-doubter two-run home run to left field in the sixth. The bomb extended Peterson’s hitting streak to six games and he’s now homered in four consecutive games.
Before the home run streak, Peterson hadn’t gone deep since Feb. 27.
“I think he’s relaxed,” Green said of Peterson, who hit 20 home runs in 2019 when he played for Green at New Mexico State. “I think he made a tiny little mechanical adjustment, he got one, and all of a sudden, here they come.”
Peterson’s homer and Manzardo’s single in the sixth were the Cougars’ first hits since the opening inning. UCLA starter Zach Pettway kept WSU’s hitters off balance with off-speed pitches and was efficient. The senior right-hander yielded one walk and only reached two three-ball counts — both to Montez, who worked a walk off Pettway in the fourth.
The Bruins entered the game ranked 13th nationally in ERA.
“UCLA’s pitching is real,” Green said. “They challenge you with sliders and change-ups. They can all just pitch. It was a frustrating night for us, but we were able to stick with it.”
UCLA scored its runs in the fifth when JonJon Vaughns hit a two-run homer to right-center field.
Kodie Kolden, Manzardo, Peterson, Montez and Jack Smith had one hit each for the Cougars. Manzardo’s extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
It was the Cougars’ first victory against UCLA since 2017 and will boost their RPI, a crucial metric used to determine the NCAA tournament field. Three of WSU’s past four victories have come against ranked opponents.
“It’s really exciting for the program right now,” Green said. “It’s about climbing, climbing, climbing and getting to a spot where we can have a resume. … We just want to keep plugging along and see three or four weeks from now if we’ve got something that people respect and say, ‘Hey, you guys deserve a chance.’”
The series continues at 2:05 p.m. today.
UCLA 000 020 000—2 6 0
Washington State 000 002 03x —5 5 2
Zach Pettway, Adrian Chaidez (7), Michael Townsend (8), Daniel Colwell (8), Charles Harrison (8) and Noah Cardenas; Brandon White, Michael Newstrom (7), Connor Barison (8) and Jake Meyer.
W — Barison. L — Townsend.
UCLA hits — Michael Curialle 2 (2B), JonJon Vaughns (HR), Kevin Kendall (2B), JT Schwartz, Cardenas.
Washington State hits — Tristan Peterson (HR), Kodie Kolden, Kyle Manzardo, Collin Montez, Jack Smith.