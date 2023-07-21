SEATTLE — The few times George Kirby has stumbled through a subpar start this season, his rebound efforts have been superb.

“I think it’s just hard to get me twice,” Kirby said. “I’m always going to come stay on the attack and be competitive.”

Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0 on Thursday.

Recommended for you