BOISE — When Idaho needed a spark to stay alive in the Big Sky women’s basketball tournament Tuesday, sisters Lizzy and Natalie Klinker answered the call.
The duo combined for 17 rebounds and 34 points, including 25 of the Vandals’ final 30 points in a 56-54 victory against Portland State at CenturyLink Arena.
“Both of them together combined for a couple of monster games and we really needed them both to do what they did today,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “Really proud of these guys.”
With the win, the Vandals (21-9) advanced to the Big Sky semifinal round for the third consecutive season, this time taking on third-seeded Idaho State (18-12) at 7 p.m. PST today back here. The Vandals won both meetings this season, the latest a 61-50 victory Friday in Pocatello.
With Portland State (16-16) leading 38-30 midway through the third quarter, the Klinkers took charge of the game when poor-shooting Idaho was in desperate need of a boost.
Lizzy Klinker, a senior guard, tacked on back-to-back midrange jumpers to cut the deficit to four, then the sisters scored UI’s final eight points of the quarter.
Early in the fourth, Idaho guard Gina Marxen dished to Lizzy Klinker in transition for a fast-break layup that tied the game at 42.
When Lizzy Klinker wasn’t scoring with driving layups, she was hitting midrange jumpers for a game-high 19 points.
“That sweet spot (with) my midrange shot was there and I just had to have confidence in it,” Lizzy Klinker said. “And coach from the beginning said that’s where it was going to be open and we just had to keep cutting and find that sweet spot again.”
Despite tying the game with eight minutes to go, Idaho didn’t retake the lead until about two minutes remaining, when Natalie Klinker, a junior post, notched a traditional three-point play, then a layup to make it 51-50 Idaho.
Natalie Klinker was fouled on three consecutive layups, going 3-of-4 from the free-throw line in that stretch and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the game. She finished with a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Natalie Klinker’s final free throws made it 53-50 with 1:49 to go.
Portland State hit a couple of free throws to cut the lead back to one, but UI’s Beyonce Bea, who finished with 16 points, added a driving layup with 15 seconds left to push the lead back to three. Natalie Klinker grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end and UI sealed the win.
On a night where Idaho went 1-of-17 from 3-point range and shot 31.7 percent from the floor, it was rebounding (41-31), free throws (15-of-18) and stingy defense that picked up the slack.
“Ultimately, our defense won this game without a doubt,” Newlee said. “I thought we defended fantastically today, took away the things they wanted to do.”
Marxen, UI’s leading scorer on the season, failed to record a point, going 0-of-9 from the field. But the sophomore finished with nine assists and five rebounds and was the only player to play all 40 minutes.
Tatiana Streun (18 points) and Jordan Stotler (17 points, 10 rebounds) led the Vikings, who received zero points from their bench. Stotler, a 6-foot-4 center, went 3-of-4 from distance despite entering the game with only nine made 3s on the season.
The Vandals also had some extra motivation going into the game as Portland State was the team that knocked off top-seeded UI in the semifinal round in last year’s Big Sky tournament. The Vikings went on to win the tournament.
“It was our turn this year,” Newlee said.
Falling down and getting back up
Lizzy Klinker rolled her left ankle after she landed awkwardly after attempting a jumper in the final minute of the game.
After spending a couple moments sprawled on the court, she got up and quickly hobbled back to get on defense on the other end.
She was subbed out and had an icepack taped to her ankle. When the final buzzer sounded, she leapt up to celebrate with her teammates.
“The ankle’s good,” she said after the game. “I got away with a few (ankle) rolls earlier in the season, so this might just be one that I work through.
“The energy with the end of the game, the excitement and the adrenaline kicked in. No pain, but the anke’s good and I’m just so excited for my team. They really showed some heart tonight.”
PORTLAND STATE (16-16)
Tatiana Streun 6-9 6-7 18, Stotler 7-12 0-0 17, Hansen 4-13 1-2 10, Frazier 2-6 0-0 5, Jimenez 2-8 0-0 4, Canzobre 0-1 0-0 0, Schultz 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Denson 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 7-9 54.
IDAHO (21-9)
L. Klinker 8-14 3-4 19, Bea 6-18 4-4 16, N. Klinker 4-10 7-8 15, King 1-4 0-0 3, Hadden 1-4 0-0 2, Kirby 0-1 1-2 1, Gina Marxen 0-9 0-0 0, Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 15-18 56.
PSU 16 11 15 12—54
Idaho 16 10 12 18—56
3-point goals — Portland State 5-8 (Stotler 3-4, Frazier 1-2, Hansen 1-2), Idaho 1-17 (King 1-4, Marxen 0-7, Bea 0-2, Christopher 0-2, Pulliam 0-1, Kirby 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Portland State 31 (Stotler 10), Idaho 41 (N. Klinker 12). Assists — Portland State 13 (Jimenez 5), Idaho 13 (Marxen 9). Total fouls — Portland State 15, Idaho 12. A — N/A.
