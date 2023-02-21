AREA ROUNDUP

LEWISTON — Logos of Moscow held Genesee to single-digit scoring outputs in all four quarters while putting up 20-plus points in each of the first two en route to a 60-22 Class 1A Division I district boys basketball tournament loser-out victory at Lewiston High School on Monday night.

The Knights (8-11) were bolstered by 20 points and 10 steals from Seamus Wilson, along with 13 points from Lucius Comis. Derek Burt scored a team-high seven for Genesee (1-21).