KAMIAH — Lucia Wilson and Lydia Urquidez each split a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter Friday night as Logos slid by Kamiah 28-25 in a Whitepine League Division I girls' basketball game.
Wilson finished with six points and ripped down 16 rebounds.
“We kept the game close by playing scrappy and hard,” Logos coach Patrick Lopez said. “I thought we panicked a little bit under pressure but we settled down and came through when it mattered.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW (3-1)
Kayte Casebolt 1 0-0 2 , Lucia Wilson 2 2-6 6, Naomi Michaels 3 0-0 6, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 1 3-4 6, Ameera Wilson 0 0-2 0, Kaylee Vis 2 0-0 4, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 7-16 28.
KAMIAH (1-1)
Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 2 0-3 4, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 1 0-2 2, Laney Landmark 1 0-0 2, Mariah Porter 0 2-4 2, Ashlyn Schoening 3 5-7 13, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 7-16 25.
Logos 7 4 9 8—28
Kamiah 2 8 4 11—25
3-point goals — Wambeke, Schoening 2.
CV 48, Potlatch 45
POTLATCH — Kadance Schilling scored 14 points and Shada Edwards tacked on 11 as Clearwater Valley held on to beat Potlatch, weathering a late run from the Loggers in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
After falling into a 14-2 hole in the opening period, the Rams battled back and made it a game in the second half behind Tayva McKinney’s game totals of 14 points, 11 rebounds (eight offensive) and five steals.
Jordan Reynolds contributed 11 points and seven boards while Adriana Arciga made six steals.
“I’m happy with the way we fought back," Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh said. "(CV) shot the ball from the outside really well and it was timely for them."
McIntosh praised the way his Loggers are slowly figuring things out after graduating eight seniors last year.
"It was fun watching them work. They share the ball and look for each other — thats big.... With everything going on we have to make the most of every second."
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-0, 1-0)
Santana Simmons 1 0-0 3, Macy Morrow 3 1-2 7, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 3 3-4 11, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 7 0-9 14, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 1 0-0 3, Tobie Yocum 1 0-4 2, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 4-18 48.
POTLATCH (0-2, 0-1)
Josie Larson 2 1-4 4, Emma Chambers 1 2-2 5, Taylor Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Tayva McKinney 6 2-7 14, Adriana Arciga 1 1-2 3, Jaylee Fry 0 2-4 2, Bailyn Anderson 1 2-2 4, Jordan Reynolds 4 3-3 11 . Totals 15 14-26 45.
Clearwater Valley 14 14 9 11—48
Potlatch 4 15 8 18—45
3-point goals — Chambers, Simmons, Edwards 2, Martin, Tr. Yocum 2.
JV — CV def. Potlatch
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Idaho adds two transfers
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho soccer coaching staff announced the additions of transfers Julia Bailey and Brooke Jones to the roster for the upcoming season.
Bailey, a sophomore center back from Ottawa, Ontario, is coming from the University of Memphis. She saw time in seven matches for the Tigers in 2019, being named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team as a freshman.
Jones, a junior goalkeeper from Lafayette, Ore., played for two seasons with Division III George Fox. She started 11 games as a sophomore with an 0.65 goals-against average. As a freshman, she allowed just two goals for the Bruins.
SWIMMING
McCoy wins twice for WSU
MOSCOW — Taylor McCoy won two individual medleys to help Washington State to a 121-85 lead against Idaho after the first of a two-day women's swim meet at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
Katie Hale won two events for Idaho.
50 butterfly — Katie Hale, UI, 24.21; 500 freestyle — Josie Liebzeit, WSU, 5:03.89; 200 IM — Taylor McCoy, WSU, 2:03.75; 50 free — Chloe Larson, WSU, 22.86; 50 breaststroke — Alexandria Vartiainen, WSU, 29.95; 400 IM — Taylor McCoy, WSU, 4:23.17; 100 fly — Rylie Jones, UI, 56.22; 200 free — Michee Van Rooyen, WSU, 1:52.64; 100 breast — Hailey Grotte, WSU, 1:04.67; 100 back — Katie Hale, UI, 55.40; 100 backstroke — Ani Husaby, UI 58.18.