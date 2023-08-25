When Logos of Moscow fielded its first-ever high school varsity football team in 2021, the program was long on enthusiasm but distinctly short on fundamentals.

Now, after two full seasons running the competitive 8-man gauntlet of the Whitepine League Division I, the Knights form a considerably more seasoned group headed up by junior and senior classes boasting five returning letterwinners apiece.

“There’s definitely a difference,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “The boys are all bigger, faster, stronger. So physically, I feel like we’re in a better spot. Mentally, they’re becoming more football players, not just athletes — developing those football instincts you don’t bring into the game if you were just a track runner or basketball player. That’s starting to happen.”

