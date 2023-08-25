When Logos of Moscow fielded its first-ever high school varsity football team in 2021, the program was long on enthusiasm but distinctly short on fundamentals.
Now, after two full seasons running the competitive 8-man gauntlet of the Whitepine League Division I, the Knights form a considerably more seasoned group headed up by junior and senior classes boasting five returning letterwinners apiece.
“There’s definitely a difference,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “The boys are all bigger, faster, stronger. So physically, I feel like we’re in a better spot. Mentally, they’re becoming more football players, not just athletes — developing those football instincts you don’t bring into the game if you were just a track runner or basketball player. That’s starting to happen.”
The Knights will get their first chance of the year to demonstrate their developing program’s progress in a nonleague away game on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the like-monikered Lakeside Knights of Plummer, Idaho. This will be the two teams’ first-ever meeting. Logos opens league play facing Clearwater Valley of Kooskia the following Friday in a rematch of a 68-58 barnburner that kicked off its 2022 league schedule.
The offensive-minded Knights took part in some of the highest-scoring games in the region last year, following up on the Clearwater Valley game with results like a 66-56 decision over Lapwai and a 74-66 epic against Genesee. Holloway predicts more of the same this fall.
“This offense is designed to spread the field, get the ball out on the edges, and put it in the hands of our best athletes,” Holloway said. “That’s what we’re hoping is going to happen.”
Headlining the Knights’ roster is senior quarterback Jack Driskill, who has started in the position his entire career. Driskill recorded a staggering single-game output of 544 offensive yards against Lapwai last year in a contest which saw him score nine touchdowns and make three interceptions.
“Excited for him and what he’s done, and how far he’s really taken this program,” Holloway said.
Additional senior offensive leaders include the likes of wide receiver Paul Grieser and running backs Jonathan Morrill and Henry Sundlie, who Holloway called “guys who we can depend on and are tough players for us.” He named running back Ben Carlson as a junior to “expect big things from.”
The team went 2-5 in league play last season, improving a step from 1-6 in its inaugural run. Holloway offered no definite predictions as to whether his program has now progressed far enough to reach playoff contention, but affirmed the Knights aspire to further climb the ranks as they sally forth amid the scenic wheat fields to the trials and travails of another campaign.
Coach — Nick Holloway (third year)
Last year’s record — 3-6 overall, 2-5 Whitepine League Division I
Returning lettermen — Jack Driskill, sr., QB/DB; Paul Grieser, sr., WR/DB; Jonathan Morrill, sr., RB/LB; Joe Story, sr., OL/NG; Henry Sundlie, sr., RB/LB; Ben Carlson, jr., RB/LB; Lucius Comis, jr., WR/DB; Ryan Daniels, jr., WR/DB; Gunnar Holloway, jr., C/LB; Dominic Porras, jr., WR/CB.