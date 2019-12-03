PREP Boys BASKETBALL
Knights open with triple-digit outing
NEZPERCE — Will Casebolt and Roman Nuttbrock went off for 31 and 27 points as Logos drilled 16 long-range shots and beat Nezperce 100-22 on Monday night in a season-opening Whitepine League Division II boys’ prep basketball game.
Kenny Kline collected 10 of Logos’ 31 assists and the Knights of Moscow pulled off 27 steals while holding their own turnovers to seven. They shot 50 percent from 3-point range.
Casebolt, a sophomore, easily set a career high in points despite shooting no free throws.
LOGOS
Jasper Whitling 5 4-5 14, Will Casebolt 12 0-0 31, Roman Nuttbrock 10 4-4 27, Isaac Blum 9 0-0 24, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Theo Sense 1 0-0 2, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 38 8-9 100.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 2 0-0 4, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 2 2-5 8, Brendan Nelson 3 0-0 6, AJ Douglas 2 0-2 4. Totals 9 2-7 22.
Logos 34 23 25 18—100
Nezperce 3 11 6 2—22
3-point goals — Casebolt 7, Nuttbrock 3, Blum 6.
Moscow 61, Genesee 27
GENESEE — Brayden Decker and Joe Colter scored 12 points apiece as a young Moscow team opened its season with a nonleague win against Genesee.
Bears freshman Blake Buchanan tallied 11 points and as many rebounds, including six on offense. Jamari Simpson doled out six assists.
Moscow won the rebound column 36-16.
MOSCOW
Reef Diego 0 0-0 0, Brayden Decker 6 0-0 12, Barrett Abendroth 2 0-0 5, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 8-8 10, Joe Colter 4 4-6 12, Ben Postell 0 0-0 0, Blake Buchanan 4 1-3 11, Benny Kitchel 0 0-0 0, Tyler Skinner 4 0-2 9. Totals 23 13-19 61.
GENESEE
Owen Crowley 0 2-2 2, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 5 4-5 14, Dawson Durham 4 0-1 8, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 0 1-1 1, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Spencer 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-10 27.
Moscow 12 21 22 6—61
Genesee 6 10 6 5—27
3-point goals — Abendroth, Skinner.
JV — Moscow 64, Genesee 18.
Prep GIRLS basketball
Logos 41, SJB 37
MOSCOW — Kirsten Wambeke scored 19 points and Lucia Wilson grabbed 11 important rebounds as the Logos girls’ basketball team opened its Whitepine League Division II schedule with a win over St. John Bosco.
Wambeke and Kaylee Vis converted key free throws down the stretch for the Knights (2-1, 1-0).
ST. JOHN BOSCO
Shmelik 5 2-2 12, E. Sonnen 0 0-2 0, Currier 3 1-3 8, Prigge 6 2-5 4, J. Sonnen 1 1-2 3, Rose 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-14 37.
LOGOS
Sydney Miller 3 1-2 9, Lucia Wilson 4 0-0 8, Naomi Michaels 1 0-0 2, Kirstin Wambeke 5 7-8 19, Kaylee Vis 0 3-6 3, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-2 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Amelia Meyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-18 41.
St. John Bosco 10 4 8 15—37
Logos 10 7 7 17—41
3-point goals — Currier, Miller 2, Wambeke 2.
College Women’s soccer
Weaver named all-region
PULLMAN — Morgan Weaver of the Washington State women’s soccer team Monday was named to the first unit of the All-Pacific Region team as chosen by coaches.
Brianna Alger of the Cougars made the third team.
The Cougs face North Carolina at 4 p.m. on Friday in the national semifinals at San Jose, Calif.