AREA ROUNDUP
GENESEE — Quarterbacks Jack Driskill of the Logos Knights and Angus Jordan of the Genesee Bulldogs did their best “anything you can do, I can do better” impression in a Class 1A Division 1 Whitepine League offensive slugfest that ended in a 74-66 Logos football victory Friday.
The game saw 1,090 yards of total offense.
Driskill was 15-of-24 for 233 yards with seven touchdowns through the air. He also had 33 rushes for 227 yards and another score on the ground for Logos (3-4, 2-3).
Five different Knights caught touchdown receptions, with Dominic Porras and Henry Sundlie making two apiece. Sundlie added an 80-yard kickoff return and a 16-yard rushing score to his night.
Jordan went 16-of-29 for 356 yards and four touchdowns passing and had 145 yards on seven carries for three more scores.
Nolan Bart had nine receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns for Genesee (1-6, 0-5).
Logos 32 22 14 6—74
Genesee 24 20 0 22—66
Logos — Dominic Porras 4 pass form Jack Driskill (Lucius Comis pass from Driskill).
Genesee — Teak Wareham 62 pass from Angus Jordan (Nolan Bartosz pass from A. Jordan).
Logos — Asaph Grieser 27 pass from Driskill (Henry Sundlie pass from Driskill).
Logos — Porras 20 pass from Driskill (Comis pass from Driskill).
Genesee — Wyatt Jordan 39 pass from A. Jordan (W. Jordan pass from A. Jordan).
Logos — Sundlie 40 pass from Driskill (Seamus Wilson pass from Driskill).
Genesee — A. Jordan 55 run (Bartosz pass from A. Jordan).
Logos — Comis 12 pass from Driskill (Porras pass from Driskill).
Genesee — Barosz 38 pass from A. Jordan (conversion failed).
Logos — Wilson 13 pass from Driskill (conversion failed).
Genesee — W. Jordan 1 run (A. Jordan run)
Logos — Sundlie 80 kick return (Wilson pass form Driskill).
Genesee — W. Jordan 3 run (conversion failed).
Logos — Sundlie 16 run (conversion failed).
Logos — Sundlie 7 pass from Driskill (Comis pass from Driskill).
Genesee — Bartosz 35 pass from A. Jordan (conversion failed).
Genesee — A. Jordan 43 run (Dan Bell pass from A. Jordan).
Logos — Driskill 3 run (conversion failed).
Genesee — A. Jordan 7 run (A. Jordan run).
Kamiah 46, Troy 12
KAMIAH — David Kludt passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the way to victory as Kamiah (6-1, 5-0) remained perfect in Whitepine League Division I play with a rout of Troy.
Kludt finished 5-of-7 for 157 yards passing, and also made two interceptions. Kaden DeGroot caught four passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Colton Ocain rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown while totaling eight tackles.
“Troy really loaded up against our run,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “We’ve been pretty run-heavy all year, so we had to throw a little more over the top, and we had good success.”
Troy 0 6 0 6—12
Kamiah 16 16 14 0—46
Kamiah — David Kludt 9 run (Colton Sams run)
Kamiah — Kaden DeGroot 57 pass from Kludt (Everett Oatman pass from Kludt)
Kamiah — DeGroot 57 pass from Kludt (Conner Weddle run)
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 23 run (Oatman pass from Kludt)
Troy — NA 41 pass from Chase Blazzard (run failed)
Kamiah — Oatman 3 pass from Kludt (Kyler Usher run)
Kamiah — Usher 2 run (run failed)
Troy — NA 2 pass from Blazzard (pass failed)
Chelan 48, Colfax 34
COLFAX — The Class 2B Bulldogs made a late charge against the Class 1A Chelan Mountain Goats, but lost the nonconference game.
Seth Lustig was 6-of-8 passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Colfax (1-5). Lustig also had 74 yards and two more scores rushing.
Chelan 28 14 6 0—48
Colfax 8 6 6 14—34
Chelan — Zimri Kelling 7 run (AJ Martinez kick).
Chelan — Ruyan Allen 69 run (Martinez kick).
Chelan — Austin Mccradle 24 pass from Isaac Wilson (Martinez kick).
Colfax — JD Peterson 32 pass from Seth Lustig (JP Wigen pass from Lustig).
Chelan — Kelling 65 kick return (Martinez kick).
Chelan — Jacob Allen 3 pass from Wilson (Martinez kick).
Chelan — Mccradle 5 pass from Wilson (Martinez kick).
Colfax — Aslan Burt 37 pass from Lustig (pass failed).
Chelan — Mccradle 9 pass from Wilson (kick failed).
Colfax — Drew VanTine fumble return (pass failed).
Colfax — Lustig 3 run (pass failed).
Colfax — Lustig 32 run (Cody Inderrieden run).
Lewis County 18, Deary 14
DEARY — The Eagles scored 12-unanswered points and held on to earn their first Class 1A Division II Whitepine League victory against the Mustangs.
Gage Crow had scoring runs of 44 and two yards for Lewis County (4-2, 1-1).
Wyatt Vincent connected on two touchdown passes for Deary (1-5, 0-2).
Lewis County 6 0 12 0—18
Deary 0 6 0 8—14
Lewis County — Trevor Knowlton 39 fumble recovery (run failed)
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 7 pass from Wyatt Vincent (run failed)
Lewis County — Gage Crow 44 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Crow 2 run (run failed)
Deary — Kalab Rickerd 14 pass from Vincent (Rickerd run)
PREP VOLLEYBALLGreyhounds whip Bantams
Visiting Pullman came through in straight sets against 2A Greater Spokane League rival Clarkston with a final scoreline of 25-17, 25-15, 25-20.
Sophie Armstrong had eight kills and 15 digs for the Greyhounds (6-3, 3-0), while Jasmine Washington added eight kills and five blocks.
For the Bantams (3-6, 1-2), Brooke Blaydes made 12 digs and Emily Johnson put down seven kills.
JV — Clarkston def. Pullman.
Eagles edge past Oaks
PULLMAN — Annie Goetz registered a rare triple double of 21 kills, 15 assists and 13 digs to help the Pullman Christian Eagles come out on top in a seesaw five-set Mountain Christian League match against Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane.
The final scoreline read 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-5.
Lydia Carrier provided 25 assists for Pullman Christian (6-4).
JV — Pullman Christian def. Oaks Classical Christian.
PREP BOYS SOCCERPullman Christian 1, Oaks Classical 0
PULLMAN — Judah Fitzgerald scored in the 38th minute as the Eagles downed Oaks Classical in Mountain Christian League action.
Despite being outshot 8-3, Pullman Christian (4-4-1, 3-3-1) converted on its chance late in the first half after losing two weeks ago to Oaks 4-1.
Oaks Classical 0 0—0
Pullman Christian 1 0—1
PC — Judah Fitzgerald, 38th.
Shots — Oaks Classical 8, Pullman Christian 3. Saves — Oaks Classical N/A. Pullman Christian N/A.
PREP GIRLS SOCCERClarkston 1, Pullman 0
Two weeks after suffering a shutout against the Greyhounds, the Bantams bounced back and got some revenge in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League home game.
Rebecca Skinner scored in the fifth minute for Clarkston (7-2-2, 4-2), and the Bantams held on.
“Starting strong was huge for us because we established the momentum,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We beat them in all phases.”
Pullman (6-5, 4-2) beat the Bantams 4-0 on Sept. 20 in a game Newhouse said his team wasn’t healthy. Newhouse also gave credit to Mariya Johnson, who, “took a lot of pressure off of us by winning so many balls (at the striker position).”
Pullman 0 0—0
Clarkston 1 0—1
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 5th.
Shots — Clarkston 9, Pullman 2. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 8. Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 2.
PREP BOYS GOLFLovell tied for 19th at first round
IDAHO FALLS — Moscow freshman Chase Lovell sits in a tie for 19th place after the first round of the Idaho Class 4A state golf tournament at Sage Lakes Golf Course.
Lovell fired an opening-round 8-over-par 78 and is 11 shots behind individual leader Derek Lekkerker of Twin Falls.
He had birdies on Nos. 4 and 16 to go with four bogeys and three double bogeys in his round.
The final round begins at 7 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU upsets No. 12 Oregon
PULLMAN — Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 21 kills as the Washington State volleyball team upset No. 12 Oregon 22-25, 28-26, 13-25, 25-18, 15-9 in Pac-12 action at Bohler Gym.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen chipped in 11 kills and 17 digs for the Cougars (11-5, 3-2). Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova contributed 10 kills on a .421 attack percentage and six total blocks. Junior setter Argentina Ung tallied 42 assists. Senior Karly Basham tallied 16 digs.
WSU next plays at noon Sunday at home against Oregon State.