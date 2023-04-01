HIGH SCHOOLS
DEER PARK, Wash. — The Logos and Garfield-Palouse girls teams each finished in the top five from a 20-team field at the Glenn Wolf Invitational track meet at Deer Park High School on Friday.
The Knights of Moscow won the meet with 74 points, just beating out second-place Freeman’s 72. The Vikings were fifth with 59 points.
Gar-Pal’s Kennedy Cook won the 200 with a time of 27.40 seconds and the 400 in 59.79. Logos’ Sara Casebolt was first in the 1,600 in 5:35.13.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Freeman 111; 2. Davenport 72.5; 3. Chewelah 62; 4. Riverside 61.5; 5. Priest River 48; 6. Medical Lake 44; 7. Newport 43.5; T8. Mary Walker 41; T8. St. George’s 41; 10. Northwest Christian 25; 11. Liberty 20; 12. Oakesdale 15; 13. St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse 14; 14. Tonasket 13.5; 15. Columbia 13; 16. Logos 12; 17. Kettle Falls 9; 18. Deer Park 7; 19. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4; T20. Valley Christian 3; T20. Garfield-Palouse 3.
100 — 1. Cody Gilroy, Che, 11.48; 2. Kanoa Rogan, Fre, 12.11; 3. Caleb Cochran, Fre, 12.15.
200 — 1. Tomeko Cates, MW, 23.10; 2. Cody Gilroy, Che, 23.42; 3. Lucas Paul, Lib, 23.79.
400 — 1. Shawn Jones, StG, 51.72; 2. Lucas Paul, Lib, 51.73; 3. Ryan Pomrankey, KF, 53.25.
800 — 1. Reid Headrick, ML, 2:04.10; 2. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 2:10.08; 3. Cade Spencer, Riv, 2:11.47.
1,600 — 1. Reid Headrick, ML, 4:32.52; 2. Benjamin Morales, StG, 4:32.75; 3. David Parker, Riv, 4:53.06.
3,200 — 1. Cole Foster, Che, 9:53.39; 2. Ty Crockett, Che, 10:07.14; 3. Titua Tapia, Che, 10:23.84.
110 hurdles — 1. Trent Sandborn, Fre, 16.75; 2. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 16.99; 3. Rory Maloney, SJEL, 17.66.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Dav, 42.14; 2. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 43.64; 3. Eli Larson, Che, 44.08.
400 relay — 1. Freeman A (Ryan Delcour, Jackson Grover, Sage Gilbert, Kanoa Rogan) 44.91; 2. Chewelah 46.01; 3. Freeman B 46.82.
1,600 relay — 1. Freeman (Caleb Cochran, Sage Gilbert, Tyce Gilbert, Gunnar Reed) 3:39.09; 2. Davenport 3:45.04; 3. Liberty 3:46.72.
Shot put — 1. Matyus McLain, PR, 48-7.75; 2. Jackson Grover, Fre, 47.5.5; 3. Liam Earl, ML, 41-11.25.
Discus — 1. Matyus McLain, PR, 150-1; 2. Ronan Sherman, New, 137-11; 3. Jason Schillinger, Dav, 127-6.
Javelin — 1. Colby Shamblin, NWC, 156-3; 2. Liam Earl. ML, 154-3; 3. Jackson Perry, Oak, 144-2.
High jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, MW, 6-8; 2. Jackson Perry, Oak, 6-0; 3. Ronan Sherman, New, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Ryan Delcour, Fre, 13-0; 2. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 11-0; 3. Jet Helm, Riv, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, MW, 20-1.5; 2. Carter Korff, PR, 19-9.5; 3. Ryan Delcour, Fre, 19-3.75.
Triple jump — 1 Tomeko Cates, MW, 42-10.25; 2. Ronan Sherman, New, 39-2.75; 3. Carter Korff, PR, 37-8.5.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 74; 2. Freeman 72; 3. Medical Lake 68; 4. Oakesdale 64; 5. Garfield-Palouse 59; 6. St. George’s 58.5; 7. Odessa 58; 8. Tonasket 37; 9. Deer Park 36.5; 10. Davenport 34.5; 11. Riverside 31; T12. Kettle Falls 19; T12. Priest River 19; T14. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 16; T14. Mary Walker 16; 16. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 11.5; 17. Liberty 11; 18. Valley Christian 10; 19. Oroville 4; T20. Chewelah 1.5; T20. Northwest Christian 1.5.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oak, 13.29; 2. Rylee Russell, Fre, 13.46; 3. Kali Brown, Riv, 13.69.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.40; 2. Jessie Reed, Oak, 28.24; 3. Karlee Ayers, Ton, 28.78.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 59.79; 2. Sara Casebolt, Log, 1:02.32; 3. Naomi Taylor, Log, 1:03.96.
800 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, StG, 2:19.35; 2. Layne Lathrop, DP, 2:27.98; 3. Regan Thomas, StG, 2:35.39.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:35.13; 2. Laynie Lathrop, DP, 5:35.63; 3. Regan Thomas, StG, 5:41.50.
3,200 — 1. Kayla Ramsey, ML, 11:23.31; 2. Lily Jones, Fre, 11:52.17; 3. Jenna Castro, ML, 12:16.17.
100 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Ode, 17.09; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Ode, 18.16; 3. Glenna Soliday, Dav, 18.44.
300 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Ode, 48.21; 2. Glenna Soliday, Dav, 49.72; 3. Emma Wilson, Ton, 53.97.
400 relay — 1. Oakesdale (Jenna Rawls, Gianna Anderson, Marilla Hockett, Jessie Reed) 53.28; 2. Freeman 53.98; 3. Odessa 54.07.
800 relay — 1. Oakesdale (Lucy Hockett, Bradyn Henley, Grace Perry, Jenna Rawls) 1:57.10; 2. Tonasket 1:57.20; 3. St. George’s 1:57.70.
1,600 relay — 1. St. George’s (Savvy Briceno, Kala Reaves, Regan Thomas, Josie McLaughlin) 4:23.57; 2. Logos 4:30.55; 3. Medical Lake 4:33.02.
Shot put — 1. Chiche Okemgbo, ML, 34-7.5; 2. Ava Hemphill, GP, 33-9.75; 3. Myra Miller, LRS, 32-9.5.
Discus — 1. Myra Miller, LRS, 103-6; 2. Allyson Barton, PR, 103-4; 3. Ava Hemphill, GP, 101-4.
Javelin — 1. Hayden Schuh, Ode, 126-0; 2. Tamia Cates, MW, 110-3; 3. Savvy Lara, Fre, 102-0.
High jump — 1. Stephanie Chadduck, Fre, 5-2; 2. Lily Starkel, Ode, 5-2; 3. Samantha Pfaff, GP, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Divine Maple, Riv, 7-0; 2. Adasha Gardner, ML, 6-0; 3. Naomi Taylor, Log, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Jessie Reed, Oak, 14-8.25; 2. Stephanie Chadduck, Fre, 14-5.75; 3. Alexis Eden, Ode, 13-9.
Triple jump — 1. Stephanie Chadduck, Fre, 32-6.75; 2. Tamia Cates, MW, 32-4.25; 3. Kiya Golphenee, KF, 29-8.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLColfax 2, Troy 1
COLFAX — Alex Mortensen notched 11 strikeouts to just three hits as the Bulldogs downed the Trojans in nonleague baseball action.
J.D Peterson led at the dish for Colfax (5-2), notching two hits with one double.
Dominic Holden pitched the entire game for Troy (0-2) and recorded seven strikeouts against just one walk.
Troy 001 000 0—1 3 0
Colfax 000 200 x—2 7 2
Dominic Holden and Javan Burton. Alex Mortensen, Cody Inderrieden (6) and Braden Plummer. W — Mortensen.
Troy hits — Joseph Bendel 2 (2B), Burton.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 2 (2B), Inderrieden 2, Mason Gilchrist, Dawson Lobdell, Erik Christensen.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Colfax 19-22, Davenport 0-2
COLFAX — The Bulldogs swept Northeast 2B League opponent Davenport in a doubleheader.
Colfax shut out the Gorillas in the opener and allowed them to score just two runs in the nightcap.
Complete information was not avaliable at press time.