CLARK FORK, Idaho — Moscow’s Logos Knights battled to their first football victory of the season in a 32-30 nailbiter against nonleague foe Clark Fork on Friday.

The Knights (1-3) led 26-16 at halftime and narrowly withstood a post-intermission Clark Fork rally.

Jack Driskill passed for 335 yards and two touchdowns and had two interceptions on defense for Logos. Coach Nick Holloway said Driskill was fighting off severe leg cramps.

