CLARK FORK, Idaho — Moscow’s Logos Knights battled to their first football victory of the season in a 32-30 nailbiter against nonleague foe Clark Fork on Friday.
The Knights (1-3) led 26-16 at halftime and narrowly withstood a post-intermission Clark Fork rally.
Jack Driskill passed for 335 yards and two touchdowns and had two interceptions on defense for Logos. Coach Nick Holloway said Driskill was fighting off severe leg cramps.
Seamus Wilson had four receptions for 156 yards and two scores, Lucius Comis had five catches for 120 yards, and Ben Carlson tallied 12 tackles for the Knights.
“Clark Fork really battled back,” Holloway said. “There was no quit in them for sure.”
Logos 6 20 0 6—32
Clark Fork 2 14 6 8—30
Clark Fork — Safety
Logos — Ben Carlson 20 run (attempt failed)
Logos — Jack Driskill 3 run (attempt failed)
Clark Fork — Chase Sanroman 20 run (Hank Barnett pass from Ethan Howard)
Logos — Seamus Wilson 57 pass from Driskell (attempt failed)
Logos — Wilson 48 pass from Driskell (Lucius Comis 3 pass from Driskell)
Clark Fork — Sanroman 20 pass from Howard (attempt failed)
Clark Fork — Antonio Mayorga 1 run (attempt failed)
Logos — Driskill 1 run (attempt failed)
Clark Fork — Howard 1 run (Mayorga pass from Howard)
Potlatch 56, Deary 14
POTLATCH — Avery Palmer ran three touchdowns while Jack Clark ran two and passed for one to help Potlatch build a 56-0 halftime lead before the Loggers swapped in their JV in a nonleague game against neighboring Deary.
Clark went 5-for-7 passing with 98 yards and totaled 92 rushing yards, while Palmer logged 98 yards on seven carries for Potlatch (2-1).
Deary 0 0 8 6— 14
Potlatch 24 32 0 0— 0
Potlatch — Avery Palmer 18 run (Palmer run)
Potlatch — Safety
Potlatch — Waylan Marshall 57 kickoff return (Sam Barnes pass from Jack Clark)
Potlatch — Palmer 25 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Palmer 18 run (Palmer run)
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 31 pass from Clark (Johnson pass from Clark)
Potlatch — Clark 2 run (Clark run)
Potlatch — Clark 54 run (Palmer pass from Clark)
Deary — Dawson Bovard 17 run (Dallen Stapleton pass from Wyatt Vincent)
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 10 pass from Nolan Hubbard (run failed)
Touchet 28, Garfield-Palouse 20
PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings flirted with their first win of the season, leading 14-8 at halftime and 20-16 through three quarters, but ultimately fell short of holding off visiting Touchet in a Southeast 1B League game.
“Our kids battled to the end,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “We had the ball, last possession, with a chance to go down and tie. Offensively, we threw the ball a lot and moved it some that way. We hit some deep passes, but our defense really stepped up tonight and held them for most of the game. We just ran out of steam there in the fourth quarter.”
The Vikings are now 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in league play. A complete box score was not available.
Touchet 8 0 8 12—28
Garfield-Palouse 8 6 6 0—20
Liberty 47, Colfax 6
SPANGLE, Wash. — Visiting Colfax fell hard in a nonleague game against Liberty of Spangle.
“They just had too much for us,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “They beat us in every category; they were strong and physical, and we just had a really tough time matching up with them tonight.”
The Bulldogs fall to 0-3 on the season, and will look to “right the ship” (as Morgan put it) when they make their league debut next week in a homecoming game against Reardan.
A box score was not available at press time.
Timberlake 58, Moscow 28
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Moscow suffered a nonleague road defeat at the hands of Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
The Bears fall to 0-4 on the season. Complete information was not available.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Ferris 3, Pullman 0
The Greyhound girls were unable to get on the board in a nonleague loss to Ferris of Spokane.
Cadence Peroff and Madison Cabrera accounted for all three goals by the visiting Saxons. Goalkeeper Lillian Cobos made seven saves for Pullman (0-3).
Ferris 1 2—3
Pullman 0 0—0
Ferris — Cadence Peroff (Madison Cabrera), 7th
Ferris — Cabrera (Peroff), 42nd
Ferris — Peroff, PK, 59th
Shots — Ferris 13, Pullman 7. Saves — Ferris: Johansen 6; Pullman: Cobos 7.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Pullman Christian falls in five
HAYDEN, Idaho — Pullman Christian School’s volleyball team fell 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-9 to North Idaho Christian in Mountain Christian League play Thursday.
Anna Fitzgerald paced the Eagles (2-3, 1-3) with two aces, 10 kills, four digs and three blocks. Lydia Carrier added 12 assists.