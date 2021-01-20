KENDRICK — Freshman Ty Koepp finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line, to help the Kendrick boys’ basketball team hold off Highland of Craigmont 62-52 in a Whitepine League Division II boys’ basketball matchup Tuesday.
Jagger Hewett registered 19 points with four assists and Rylan Hogan kicked in 12 points and provided strong post play for the Tigers (5-7, 5-3).
Ty Hambly and Lane Wassmuth each scored 15 for the Huskies (5-7, 3-4), who fell short of a comeback after a slow first quarter.
“I think we’re getting better each game,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “(Koepp) is getting a lot of confidence and his team is learning to trust him. I think we’ll be playing some good basketball as we go into Districts.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-7, 3-4)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 3, Ty Hambly 6 2-3 15, Lane Wassmuth 5 5-9 15, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 2 0-0 5, Dalton Davis 5 2-4 12. Totals 20 9-16 52.
KENDRICK (5-7, 5-3)
Jagger Hewett 7 4-8 19, Hunter Taylor 0 3-4 3, Ty Koepp 7 7-8 23, Dallas Morgan 0 1-4 1, Rylan Hogan 5 2-3 12, Wyatt Fitzmorris 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 17-29 62.
Highland 8 12 16 16—52
Kendrick 16 14 17 15—62
3-point goals — Koepp 2, Hewett, Droegmiller, Hambly, Watson.
JV — Kendrick 23, Highland 15
Deary 48, Timberline 34
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton of Deary put up 28 points, and Preston Johnston held Timberline star Rylan Larson to two second-half points as the Mustangs remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play.
The contest was tight early on, with Deary (7-1, 6-0) leading 24-22 at halftime. Timberline (5-6, 5-2) lost offensive momentum in the second half after Johnston was assigned to guard Larson, who scored 18 of his 20 points before intermission.
London Kirk totaled nine points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (5-6, 5-2)
Rylan Larson 8 0-1 20, Parker Brown 0 0-0 0, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 2, Logan Hunter 1 0-0 2, Devon Wentland 3 0-1 6, Jaron Christopherson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 0-2 34.
DEARY (7-1, 6-0)
London Kirk 3 3-4 9, Brayden Stapleton 8 10-13 28, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 13-17 48.
Timberline 9 13 4 8—34
Deary 11 12 13 12—48
3-point goals — Larson 4, Stapleton 2, Johnston.
JV — Timberline 25, Deary 23
Coeur d’Alene 53, Moscow 50
COEUR D’ALENE — After being down by 10 midway through the final quarter, Moscow put forth a late charge to tie it with less than a minute left, but ultimately fell to Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene.
Barrett Abendroth kept Moscow (4-5, 2-3) in the contest, totaling 22 points and seven rebounds (six offensive), while Jamari Simpson added seven points, six boards and six assists.
“When they made their run in the third quarter, we had some turnovers that gave them momentum,” coach Josh Uhrig said. “We had a couple of good looks late, but we couldn’t get over the top.”
Cameren Cope had a game-high 18 points for the Vikings (3-5, 2-2).
MOSCOW (4-5, 2-3)
Bryden Brown 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 8 2-2 22, Tyler Skinner 1 1-1 3, Benny Kitchel 2 0-0 5, Joe Colter 2 3-4 7, Jamari Simpson 1 4-4 7. Totals 16 10-11 50.
COEUR D’ALENE (3-5, 2-2)
Owen Smith 2 0-0 4, Brayden Bengston 1 0-2 2, Sam Entzi 0 0-0 0, Alex Reyes 1 5-8 7, Steven Burgess 4 0-0 9, Devyn Ivankovich 0 0-0 0, Luke McLaughlin 3 1-1 7, Jackson Gatten 0 0-0 0, Cooper Larson 1 0-0 3, Chandler King 1 0-0 3, Cameren Cope 7 4-7 18. Totals 20 10-18 53.
Moscow 10 16 13 11—50
Coeur d’Alene 11 12 23 7—53
3-point goals — Abendroth 4, Brown, Kees, Kitchel, Simpson, King, Burgess, Larson.
GIRLS
Coeur d’Alene 69, Moscow 18
Coeur d’Alene, which was ranked No. 1 in the state media poll, put four players into double-figure scoring as it ripped Moscow in an Inalnd Empire League game.
The Bears (1-10, 1-7) were led in scoring by Angela Lassen, who scored six and converted 4 of 6 free throws. Ellie Gray added five points and hit a 3.
“(The Vikings), are talented at every position,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “They came out and played really well. We’ll have to keep working on things offensively, and we’ll have a good couple of days of practice.”
COEUR D’ALENE (13-1, 9-0)
Nakisha Matheson 3 0-0 7, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 6 1-1 14, Emma Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Madison Symons 6 0-2 12, Jayda Johnson 1 2-2 4, Tori Younker 4 3-3 14, Jaden Chavez 2 3-3 7, Lily Phenicie 0 0-0 0, Skylar Burke 4 1-4 11. Totals 26 10-15 69.
MOSCOW (1-10, 1-7)
Angela Lassen 1 4-6 6, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gray 2 0-0 5, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 0 0-0 0, Maria Ceron 0 0-1 0, Faith Berg 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 1 1-4 3, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 2 0-1 4. Totals 6 5-12 18.
Coeur d’Alene 28 17 12 12—69
Moscow 4 7 4 3—18
3-point goals — Younker 3, Burke 2, Matheson, Brainard-Adams, Gray.
Kendrick 50, Highland 20
KENDRICK — Nine players got on the board for Kendrick as the Tigers held visiting Highland to single digits in each quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Erin Morgan provided a game-high 13 points for Kendrick (13-3, 7-0). Drew Stacy was 4-for-5 shooting with eight points, adding five rebounds. Rose Stewart also had eight points, and freshman Morgan Silflow had six points and six boards. Kendrick totaled 17 steals as a team.
“We battled pretty hard with man-to-man,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Good pressure. Got us off to a good start; just kind of coasted from there.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-8, 1-4)
Taiylor Crea 2 0-0 4, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 1 1-4 3, Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 1 0-0 2, Tylar Crow 0 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 4 1-1 9, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-5 20.
KENDRICK (13-3, 7-0)
Rose Stewart 4 0-0 8, Harley Heimgartner 1 2-4 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 4 0-0 8, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Erin Morgan 6 1-2 13, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 0 4-4 4, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 2, Starlit Flint 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-10 50.
Highland 6 2 3 9—20
Kendrick 19 11 15 5—50
3-point goal — Tweit.
Deary 54, Timberline 27
DEARY — Riley Beyer finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Deary past Timberline in a Division II Whitepine League game.
Kenadie Kirk added seven points and five assists, Makayla Beyer had six steals, and Dantae Workman and Araya Wood scored 10 apiece to round out the collective effort for the Mustangs (5-6, 3-2).
“We tried to focus on making sure we were well-rounded,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We have been focused on our defense, and now we’re just trying to find some good balance together before district (tournaments).”
Marebeth Stemrich came up with 10 points for the Spartans (0-15, 0-7).
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-15, 0-7)
Gracie Warner 1 0-0 2, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 4 2-2 10, Marissa Larson 1 0-2 2, Sam Brown 3 0-0 9, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 2-4 27.
DEARY (5-6, 3-2)
Makala Beyer 0 0-1 0, Kenadie Kirk 3 1-2 7, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 4 1-2 9, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 4 2-2 10, Araya Wood 4 2-4 10, Riley Beyer 7 0-0 14, Gracie Beck 0 0-0 0, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-11 54.
Timberline 6 7 8 6—27
Deary 17 12 12 13—54
3-point goals — S. Brown 3.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lucas to return to Cougars’ FB team
The most decorated member of the Washington State football team’s offensive line has decided against leaving school early and declaring for the NFL draft.
Right tackle Abe Lucas, who has two remaining years of eligibility with the Cougars, quietly chose to remain in school, Cougfan reported Monday.
He said in December he’d mull the option of declaring for the draft and make his decision privately.
A 30-game starter, Lucas made the the Associated Press All-Pac-12 first team this past season as a junior. Like all NCAA fall athletes, he was allowed to play in 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic without losing a year of eligibility.
His decision to stay put means WSU will welcome back four of five starters from its excellent 2020 offensive line. The exception is right guard Josh Watson, who chose not to exercise the option of playing a second senior season.
COLLEGE ADMINISTRATION
Haarlow named WSU senior AD/CFO
Washington State announced the addition of Jon Haarlow as a senior associate athletic director/chief financial officer.
“We are excited to welcome Jon, Jessica and Gage to the Cougar family,” Cougar athletic director Pat Chun said. “Jon is a great addition to our athletics team and will provide tremendous leadership in our department. His background in collegiate athletics and higher education will greatly benefit our student-athletes, coaches and the entire university.”
Haarlow will be responsible for all business operations, including budget development, implementation and reporting as well as oversight of non-sport contracts and department audits. He also will represent the athletic department on fiscal issues throughout campus and with all external agencies, such as the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference.
Haarlow spent the past three years as the COO and senior associate athletics director at Lamar.