DALLAS — Joe Pavelski was on the ice with the second line Monday for the Dallas Stars, who are getting ready to play a second-year team in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

“It’s a big piece we got back,” forward Jason Robertson said. “We’re going to use that momentum and that energy that he brings. ... It’s definitely a great energy boost for us.”

While Pavelski appears set to play in the series opener against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, it looks like the veteran 38-year-old center won’t immediately go back on the top line after missing the last five games of the opening round against Minnesota while in concussion protocol.

