On Monday, Kraken center Matty Beniers won the 2023 Calder Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s rookie of the year award, following a standout debut at hockey’s highest level. First a hug from dad Bob, then a big squeeze from mom Christine Maglione before he headed for the stage.

What perspective can a former Broadway actress offer her son, an NHL star on the rise? Both know the spotlight and the scrutiny, the discipline and upheaval, weighing what you want in life and what you’re willing to give up to get it.

Both careers have a shelf life as well.

Tags

Recommended for you