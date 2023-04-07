Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) scuffles with Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton, second from left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann, left, celebrates his goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy sends the puck past Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn is congratulated for his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Arizona Coyotes center Liam O'Brien (38) knocks over Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. O'Brien was called for a penalty. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with Matias Maccelli (63) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) and teammates celebrate his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken fans pound the glass as they celebrate a goal by right wing Jordan Eberle against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle, third from left, celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Vince Dunn (29), Jared McCann and Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer is introduced for the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken clinched the first playoff berth in franchise history and set an NHL record for victories in an expansion team’s second season by beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Thursday night.
Jared McCann, Jordan Eberle, Matty Beniers and Vince Dunn scored for the Kraken, who earned their 44th win — the most by a second-year NHL team since the Original Six era, which ended in 1968. It’s a big turnaround for Seattle, which was 27-49-6 in its first season and finished last in the Pacific Division.
Philipp Grubauer had 27 saves for Seattle, which won its third straight game.
Barrett Hayton and Laurent Dauphin scored for Arizona, which has dropped nine in a row. Karel Vejmelka stopped 29 shots.
McCann, who also had two assists, scored his team-high 38th goal at 19:36 of the first period to put the Kraken ahead.
Hayton scored Arizona’s first goal at the 12-minute mark of the second.
Beniers made it 4-1 at 16:09 of the third period with his 23rd goal of the season.
NOTES
Eberle’s goal gave him scores in three straight games, his longest scoring streak since November 2021. ... Seattle’s win was its second home victory over the Coyotes in four days. The Kraken also defeated Arizona 8-1 on Monday.
Arizona 0 1 1 — 2
Seattle 1 2 1 — 4
First Period: 1, Seattle, McCann 38 (Eberle, Beniers), 19:36. Penalties: Mackey, ARI (Cross Checking), 12:48.
Second Period: 2, Seattle, Eberle 19 (McCann), 5:52. 3, Arizona, Hayton 18 (Crouse, Maccelli), 12:00. Penalties: Oleksiak, SEA (Delay of Game), 1:30; O’Brien, ARI (Holding), 13:14; Donato, SEA (Hooking), 16:49.
Third Period: 4, Seattle, Beniers 23 (McCann, Eberle), 3:37. 5, Arizona, Dauphin 1 (Keller), 19:20. Penalties: Arizona bench, served by Dauphin (Roughing), 10:30; Tanev, SEA (Fighting), 10:30; Kelemen, ARI (Fighting), 10:30; Kelemen, ARI (Misconduct), 10:30; Arizona bench, served by Dauphin (Instigator), 13:55; Valimaki, ARI (Interference), 13:55; Gourde, SEA (Roughing), 13:55; O’Brien, ARI (Fighting), 13:55; Borgen, SEA (Fighting), 13:55; O’Brien, ARI (Misconduct), 13:55.
Shots on Goal: Arizona 8-6-14_28. Seattle 13-6-14_33.
Power-play opportunities: Arizona 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 4.