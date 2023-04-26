SEATTLE — Before this unexpectedly successful season for the Seattle Kraken began last fall, the team spent three days in the mountains of Alberta doing the kind of team bonding that was impossible in the expansion franchise’s first season.

Dinners. Golf. Just hanging out and getting to know one another.

“I think it definitely makes a difference — chemistry, getting to know each guy,” Seattle forward Ryan Donato said. “It’s hard to say what you learn from each guy, but you just become a tighter group. You become friends with a guy, you get to know his interests, you get to know what he’s all about, what kind of guy he is. It’s easier to step up for a guy that you know a lot more about, or that you’re a lot more friendly with.”

