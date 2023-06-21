Kyle Kuzma opts out of his contract

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma gestures to teammates during the second half of a game against the Kings on March 18, 2023, in Washington D.C.. Kuzma will be a free agent when the league's annual offseason shopping period starts next week. Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option with the Wizards for next season.

 Associated Press file

Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards for next season, a person with knowledge of his decision said Tuesday, meaning he will be a free agent. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed the move.

ESPN first reported Kuzma had declined the option. The move was not a surprise: Kuzma had said to The Washington Post and The Athletic in December that he was not planning to exercise the option, and given what he will command on the market, his decision makes sense.