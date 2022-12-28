LEWISTON — After a tight first quarter, Lapwai’s boys basketball team was able to outscore Moscow in three-out-of-four quarters en route to a 70-54 win in Tuesday’s first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College to extend its win streak to 42 games.

“I thought we came out with a ton of energy,” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said. “This is one that we want badly. We want to come out and play well against good competition.”

With the win, Lapwai (6-0) will face Lewiston (6-1) in the semifinal round of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. today at the same site. The Wildcats are the tournament’s defending champions.

