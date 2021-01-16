POTLATCH — The undefeated Lapwai High girls’ basketball team forced 50 turnovers en route to its 14th straight victory Friday night, a 73-20 rout of Potlatch in Whitepine League Division I action.
Grace Sobotta compiled nine points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists for the Wildcats (14-0, 9-0).
Jordyn McCormack-Marks had a game-high 12 points, and Lauren Gould generated 10 points, five assists and five steals.
Lapwai coach Ada Marks was pleased with the strides her team has made on the defensive end in recent games.
“The biggest thing we talk about is that our offense will come as long as our defense is there,” she said. “They’ve really started to buy into playing tougher defense.”
LAPWAI (14-0, 9-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 0-0 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 6 0-1 12, Glory Sobotta 4 1-2 10, Alexis Herrera 4 0-0 9, Soa Moliga 3 1-2 7, Ciahna Oatman 4 1-3 10, Lauren Gould 4 0-2 8, Kahlees Young 1 2-2 4, Omari Mitchell 1 2-2 4, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 7-14 73.
POTLATCH (3-11, 1-8)
Josie Larson 1 0-2 2, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 0 0-0 0, Adriana Arciga 1 0-0 2, Jaylee Fry 3 0-0 7, Becca Butterfield 0 1-2 1, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-2 8. Totals 9 1-6 20.
Lapwai 18 14 26 15—73
Potlatch 6 4 9 1—20
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta, Gl. Sobotta, Herrera, Oatman, Fry.
Prairie 47, Logos 9
COTTONWOOD — After getting off to a slow start offensively, Prairie righted the ship with a 27-point third quarter that pushed the Pirates to a Whitepine Division I league victory against Logos.
“Both teams had a hard time getting into a groove,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “There wasn’t much flow out there. It’s a good thing we found our momentum in the third, or it would have been a long night.”
Tara Schlader logged 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Delanie Lockett registered 10 points and handed out five assists for Prairie (13-1, 9-1), which allowed only one point in the first half.
Kaylee Vis was the leading scorer for the Knights (4-11), providing three points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-11, 2-9)
Kayte Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 0 1-2 1, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 1 0-0 2, Ameera Wilson 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Vis 0 3-7 3, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 5-11 9.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-1, 9-1)
Delanie Lockett 2 5-6 10, Kristin Wemhoff 2 2-5 6, Madison Shears 2 5-8 10, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 0-0 6, Tara Schlader 6 3-9 15, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Martinez 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 15-28 47.
Logos 0 1 6 2— 9
Prairie 7 11 27 2—47
3-point goals — Lockett, Shears.
JV — Prairie 53, Logos 17