LAPWAI — Sayq’is Greene scored 23 points and the Wildcats stayed perfect on the season with a Whitepine League Division I win versus the Trojans, 70-34.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks added 19 points for a Lapwai team that reached double-digits in all four quarters.
McCormack-Marks also led the Wildcats (6-0, 5-0) with seven assists.
For Troy (5-5, 2-4), Dericka Morgan led the team with 12 points.
The next game for Lapwai, scheduled for Thursday versus Kamiah, will be rescheduled because of COVID-19 precautions. The Wildcats will take the court again on Saturday at St. Maries.
TROY (5-5, 2-4)
Halee Bohman 2 2-2 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 1-3 5, Morgan Blazzard 0 6-8 6, Dericka Morgan 4 0-0 12, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-1 1, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 1 0-2 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 9-16 34.
LAPWAI (6-0, 5-0)
Grace Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 8 1-3 19, Soa Moliga 4 1-2 9, Kahlees Young 2 0-0 4, Qubilah Mitchell 0 1-1 1, Amaris Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Samara Smith 4 0-0 8, Sayq’is Greene 8 3-4 23. Totals 29 6-10 70.
Troy 9 10 11 4 — 34
Lapwai 26 14 20 10 — 70
3-point goals — Morgan 3, Bohman 2, Greene 4, McCormack-Marks 2.
PREP HONORSFive Hounds honored
When the Greater Spokane League 2021 2A All-League Volleyball teams were announced Monday, five Greyhounds and two Bantams came away with recognition.
Margot Keane and Keleigh Myers of Pullman along with Maggie Ogden of Clarkston all earned first-team honors. Keane was also named the MVP of the GSL and earned first-team honors on the all-state 2A awards.
Three Greyhounds made the second-team list, including outside hitter Nicole Avery, middle blocker Sophie Armstrong and libero Lily McNannay. Outside hitter Avah Griner of Clarkston was also named to the second team.
The Bantams’ setter Maddie Kaufman was selected as an honorable mention.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU’s Charlisse Leger-Walker honored
Charlisse Leger-Walker of the Washington State women’s basketball team was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.
The sophomore from Waikato, New Zealand, averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two wins against Gonzaga and Boise State.
Leger-Walker is the first Cougar to win the award since the 2019-20 season.