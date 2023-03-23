Lapwai High School junior guard Kase Wynott has received five Division I offers in the past nine months, all from Big Sky Conference schools.

One team missing was the University of Idaho. But UI fans probably breathed a sigh of relief Wednesday when he announced on Twitter that the Vandals finally reached out with an offer.

“It means a lot to get this offer, especially because I want to stay home,” Wynott said. “I’ve been hoping to get this offer for a long time.”