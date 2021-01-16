Larson sets pool record in WSU swim team’s loss

PULLMAN — Washington State senior Chloe Larson posted a Gibb Pool record Friday, posting a 22.70 time to win the 50-yard freestyle during the Cougars’ 140-118 loss to Utah.
Larson, from Rapid City, S.D., broke the mark set in 2018 by Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck, who then swam for Stanford. Larson also won in the 100 free.
“It’s a great milestone for her, and she’s not done working,” coach Matt Leach said of his captain.
In all, WSU (2-1) claimed seven races. Sophomore Michee Van Rooyen bagged wins in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Van Rooyen and Larson tied for the meet-high in points (18).
Freshman Kiana Swain, senior Mackenzie Duarte and senior Taylor McCoy — from Pullman High School — won the 200 fly, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM, respectively.
EVENT RESULTS
50 free — Larson, WSU, 22.70.
100 free — Larson, WSU, 50.21.
100 back — Emma Broome, Utah, 54.37.
100 breast — Charity Pittard, Utah, 1:03.23.
100 fly — Emma Lawless, Utah, 54.98.
200 free — Van Rooyen, WSU, 1:50.64.
200 back — Audrey Reimer, Utah, 1:57.36.
200 breast — Duarte, WSU, 2:17.52.
200 fly — Swain, WSU, 2:03.74.
200 IM — McCoy, WSU, 2:02.31.
200 medley relay — Utah, 1:41.20.
400 free relay — Utah, 3:24.33.
500 free — Van Rooyen, WSU, 4:55.54.
1,000 free — Sara McClendon, Utah, 10:11.40.