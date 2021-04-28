SPOKANE — Mason Marenco went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI on Tuesday as the 21st-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs built an early lead and had to hold off a late Washington State rally to win 7-5 in a nonconference baseball game at the Patterson Baseball Complex.
Brett Harris also had two hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBI for the Bulldogs (27-13), who are ranked for the first time this season. Erine Yake went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI for the Cougars (19-16). Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden also was 3-for-5 with a run scored. Senior third baseman Jack Smith doubled twice and drove in a run, and junior catcher Jake Meyer also doubled twice and scored two runs.
Alec Gomez (5-1) allowed six hits, a walk and two runs, both earned, in six innings of work to pick up the win.
Freshman right-hander Tyler Hoeft allowed five hits, a walk and four runs, all earned, in 1ž innings to take the loss.
Marenco had a two-run double that highlighted a four-run first for Gonzaga.
The Cougars scratched out a run in the third on Manzardo’s two-out single, then another in the sixth on Smith one-out double.
But the Bulldogs rallied for three in their half of the sixth to make it 7-2. Harris capped the rally with a two-out, two-run double to left.
WSU got it to 7-3 on Manzardo’s two-out single to center, then rallied in the ninth. With one out, freshman Keith Jones singled in a pinch-hit appearance, and Kolden followed with a single. Manzardo then plated both runs with a double, but he was left stranded as Gonzaga got out of it with a ground out and a fly out.
The Cougars begin an eight-game homestand with a three-game Pac-12 series starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday against Oregon.
WSU 001 001 102—5 13 2
Gonzaga 400 003 00x—7 11 0
Tyler Hoeft, Connor Barison (2), Brody Barnum (5), Michael Newstrom (6), Caden Kaelber (6), Will Sierra (7), Bryce Moyle (8), Ethan Ross (8), Kolby Kmetko (8) and Jake Meyer; Alec Gomez, Jacob Rutherford (7), Brody Jessee (9) and Tyler Rando.
W—Gomez. L—Hoeft.
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 3 (2B), Kodie Kolden 3, Jack Smith 2 (2 2B), Jake Meyer 2 (2 2B), Collin Montez, Tristan Peterson, Keith Jones II.
Gonzaga hits — Mason Marenco 3 (2B), Brett Harris 2 (2B), Ernie Yake 2, Grayson Sterling (2B), Guthrie Morrison, Tyler Rando, Gabriel Hughes.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU pulls in Australian guard
The Washington State women’s basketball team added more international flair to its backcourt, with the signing of Australian guard Tayah Burrows.
Burrows comes to the Palouse after playing last season for the Perth Lynx in the National Basketball League, Australia’s top women’s professional basketball league. The highly-touted guard from Perth, Western Australia, played for her hometown WNBL team the past two season.
She averaged 16.8 minutes and 1.8 assists per game this season, having season bests of seven points and three assists Nov. 26 against the UC Capitals. Burrows will be eligible after the 2021 fall semester.
“Tayah is exactly what we love in our point guards: tough, competitive, smart, feisty, skilled and relentless,” coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Tayah brings an elite-skill-set to our guard game. Her ball handling, ability to score at all three levels and play-making ability will make her an impact player in the Pac-12.”
She joins Tara Wallack as the second signee for the program, which is coming off its first trip the NCAA tournament in 30 years.
MEN’S GOLF
Idaho finishes third at Big Sky
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Junior Jack Plaster finished in a tie for fourth place as Idaho took third as a team at the Big Sky championship meet at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
The Vandals finished with an 890, 26 shots behind meet champion Sacramento State.
Plaster had a final round 4-under-par 68 to finish with a 1-over 217. Freshman Jose Suryadinata tied for sixth with a 3-over 219.
Chiam leads WSU at Pac-12 championships
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Senior Nicklaus Chiam paced Washington State at the Pac-12 championship meet at Mayacama Golf Club.
The Cougars currently are in 10th place with a 1,097, 46 strokes leader Arizona.
Chiam fired a 4-under-par 68 in the third round for a 6-under 210, tying for ninth place overall.
The final round takes place at 7:30 a.m. today.