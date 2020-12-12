BOYS’ BASKETBALL
COTTONWOOD — Lane Schumacher drilled one of his three 3-pointers with five seconds left as Prairie edged Genesee 57-56 on Friday night in a Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball game.
Schumacher finished with 13 points, Tyler Wemhoff chipped in 15, and Cole Schlader had 16 while going 7-for-7 from the foul line.
The Pirates (3-1) survived a 38-point outburst from Genesee’s Dawson Durham and closed the contest out on the defensive end.
“He had himself a game,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said of Durham. “It was hard keeping him from cutting to the basket (and) he can jump out of the gym, but we stuck on everyone else. Everybody was stepping up and being physical on defense. ... It was a battle.”
GENESEE (1-2, 0-1)
Owen Crowley 2 2-6 6, Dawson Durham 12 2-2 38, Carson Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Cy Wareham 2 2-4 9, Sam Spence 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-12 56.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-1, 1-1 )
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 5 0-0 13, Tyler Wemhoff 7 1-2 15, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 3 2-2 8, Cole Schlader 3 7-7 16, Brody Hasselstrom 0 3-6 3. Totals 16 13-17 57.
Genesee 13 17 14 12—56
Prairie 13 12 15 17—57
3-point goals — Durham 4, Wareham, Schwartz, Shoemaker 3, Schlader.
JV — Prairie 31, Genesee 17.
Lapwai 91, Troy 32
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout scored 33 points, and Kross Taylor added 25 as undefeated Lapwai whipped Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Taylor recorded eight steals and Yearout had seven steals and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (4-0, 3-0), who also got 11 assists and six steals from Terrell Jones-Ellenwood.
The hot hand outside belonged to Jenz Kash Kash, who scored 12 points.
“We’re coming together and playing with a lot of chemistry,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said.
TROY (0-1, 0-1)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 1 0-0 2, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 2, Elijah Phills 2 0-0 4, Kaiden Codr 5 1-1 13, Darrick Baier 1 4-8 6. Totals 12 6-13 32.
LAPWAI (4-0, 3-0)
Terrell Jones-Ellenwood 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 15 0-0 33, Kross Taylor 10 1-3 25, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, JC Sobotta 3 1-2 7, Jenz Kash Kash 4 0-0 12, Alexander Ellenwood 2 0-0 4, Kase Wynott 1 0-0 2 , Ahllus Yearout 1 0-0 2. Totals 39 2-5 91.
Troy 4 7 14 7—32
Lapwai 31 22 23 15—91
3-point goals — Codr, Yearout 3, Taylor 4, Kash Kash 4.
JV — Lapwai 82, Troy 34
Timberline 54, Kendrick 43
WEIPPE — Rylan Larson nailed five 3-pointers and piled up 30 points on his senior night to guide Timberline to a Whitepine League Division II win against Kendrick in a late-reported game Thursday.
Larson scored 16 of the Spartans’ 18 points during a decisive third quarter. The Weippe/Pierce team went up by nine points after entering the period down one.
“Rylan has a lot of weapons — he jumps really well, he can play inside and shoot outside,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “He handles the ball well, rebounds really well and leads our team in steals. He’s a solid all-around player. When he’s on, he’s really dangerous.”
Also celebrating senior night for Timberline (2-3, 2-0) were Chase Hunter, Devon Wentland and Jordan Stewart.
The Tigers (1-3, 1-2) were paced by Jagger Hewett, who totaled 12 points.
KENDRICK (1-3, 1-2)
Wyatt Fitzmorris 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 4 2-2 12, Hunter Taylor 2 2-4 7, Ty Koepp 4 0-0 9, Dallas Morgan 2 0-0 4, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 4-6 43.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (2-3, 2-0)
Rylan Larson 10 5-8 30, Parker Brown 1 0-0 2, Ryder Cram 2 0-1 6, Micah Nelson 1 2-3 5, Chase Hunter 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 0-2 0, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 5, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Stewart 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-13 54.
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Taylor, Koepp, Alexander, Larson 5, Cram 2, Nelson, Wentland.
Kendrick 14 7 8 14—43
Timberline 12 8 18 16—54
JV — Kendrick def. Timberline 26-24.