EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Trevor Lawrence was in a celebratory mood, decked out in an ugly Christmas sweater while acknowledging it wasn’t exactly the prettiest performance he and his Jacksonville Jaguars have had during their playoff surge.

It was plenty good enough, though. The Jags’ 19-3 victory over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the slumping New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night has them in control of their postseason destiny.

“It’s just a big win,” Lawrence said. “It shows this team is growing. We don’t have to have 40 points to win. We don’t have to have all these yards. Whatever it takes to win, we’re able to do. To be able to adjust was really good for us.”

