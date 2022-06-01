LEWISTON — The nightcap of the Avista NAIA World Series featured the last two unbeaten teams going at each other: Southeastern (Fla.) taking on Lewis-Clark State College.
The Fire led the Warriors 3-1 after three innings before the Warriors stormed back in their half of the fourth to tie the game.
Southeastern put up six runs to L-C’s one over the next three innings for a 9-4 lead en route to a 9-5 victory.
Fire pitcher Bryce Moyle earned the win, throwing six innings, and reliever Ronnie Voacolo earned the save.
Warriors pitcher Eric Chavarria took the loss.
Southeastern infielder Brian Fuentes had three hits inlcuding a homer. Shortstop Isaac Nunez and first baseman Stephen Cullen also homered.
Shortstop Riley Way led the Warriors’ bats with four hits inlcuding a homer and a triple. Infielder Nick Seamons recorded a homer as well.
In two earlier elimination games Tennessee Wesleyan blanked Webber International through five innings and led 4-0 before the Warriors got on the scoreboard with their lone run in the bottom half of the sixth.
The Bulldogs kept Webber off the board through the final three innings while bringing in another five runs in the final two for a 9-1 victory.
LSU Shreveport Pilots took on Faulkner (Ala.) in the other game, which came down to the last batter.
Both teams were scoreless through three before the Pilots scored a single run. The Eagles went ahead with a two-run fifth before Shreveport tied it in the sixth. LSUS scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, Faulker’s Sammy de la Cruz came to the dish with two outs and a runner on third. But De la Cruz struck out swinging and the Pilots held on for a 3-2 win.