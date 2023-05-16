LCSC tabs Palmer as next volleyball coach

Katie Palmer

Katie (Hinrichs) Palmer was named the 14th volleyball coach in Lewis-Clark State history, the school announced Monday.

Palmer replaces five-year coach Shaun Pohlman, who is no longer with the program for unknown reasons. An athletic department spokesperson said they could not comment on Pohlman’s departure at this time.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Katie Palmer is the best and most qualified person to coach and lead our volleyball team,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said in a news release. “Katie’s passion and love for LC State volleyball is evident and unmatched. This is the best position for Katie. Although she was a great fit on our administrative team, her heart never left the court and now her time can be spent impacting the lives of our student-athletes.”

