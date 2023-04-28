Kirk

Lewis-Clark State runner London Kirk, left, sprints alongside his teammates April 20 during practice at the Vollmer Bowl in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson

The Lewis-Clark State track and field program is in the midst of arguably its best set of indoor and outdoor track and field seasons ever.

At the conclusion of the indoor track and field season on March 2-4, Jennah Carpenter of Lewiston High School became the first woman to bring either an indoor or outdoor national championship to the Warriors, taking the title in the high jump. Since then, LCSC has continued the momentum into the outdoor season.

Most recently, Christian Bothwell — who hails from Wood River High School in Hailey, Idaho — became the first track and field athlete to win a decathlon conference championship for LCSC at the multi-conference championships April 21 in Ashland, Ore.

