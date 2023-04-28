The Lewis-Clark State track and field program is in the midst of arguably its best set of indoor and outdoor track and field seasons ever.
At the conclusion of the indoor track and field season on March 2-4, Jennah Carpenter of Lewiston High School became the first woman to bring either an indoor or outdoor national championship to the Warriors, taking the title in the high jump. Since then, LCSC has continued the momentum into the outdoor season.
Most recently, Christian Bothwell — who hails from Wood River High School in Hailey, Idaho — became the first track and field athlete to win a decathlon conference championship for LCSC at the multi-conference championships April 21 in Ashland, Ore.
The trophy case for the track and field team the past couple of months has become a lot more full, and it might continue to do so as the Warriors go into the final month of the season. Several athletes have recorded personal or school records on the track and the field, one of them being sophomore London Kirk — a Deary High School product.
Kirk set school records during the indoor season in the indoor 200-meter and 400-meter dashes and was a member of a 1,600 relay team that also set a school record.
Kirk continued this momentum to the outdoor season, where he broke the longest-standing record in program history with a 21.67 run in the 200 at the Whitworth Peace meet on April 7. The record had stood since 1969.
Kirk was also a part of the 400-meter relay team that broke the school record on the same day.
Most recently, Kirk won the 400 at the Northwest Nazarene Invitational on April 15.
“It felt pretty good breaking those records,” Kirk said. “But I knew that I just wanted to improve those records even more because really all that I care about is what happens at nationals and conference. I’m not too worried about records and what I look like.”
According to head coach Mike Collins, these records and wins are just the beginning for Kirk.
“(Kirk) has learned that to run at the highest levels on the biggest stages, he has to keep it simple and believe in the work that he has put in already,” Collins said. “He is really going to set even more marks as he and we get better and adapt to the training we are going through.”
The success of the program this past season is in part due to the new approach to coaching the staff has taken.
“We have worked to be a better team as a coaching staff,” Collins said. “I have worked to be more involved with the sprinters, throwers, etc. Like each athlete, we all have skills as coaches and we all can contribute in different ways.
“Our goals include helping kids perform at their best and we want to be a better support team to make that happen.”
The emphasis on coaching is made all the more imperative with the fact that the Warriors don’t have designated track and field facilities, an assumed disadvantage compared to some of the other institutions in the Cascade Conference and across the NAIA. This has led LCSC often having to practice at the track at Vollmer Park — if weather and the Lewiston High School track and field team’s schedule permits.
“Outdoors takes a lot of patience,” Collins said. “Unlike indoors, weather conditions can be a huge factor. This outdoor season we have not had good conditions yet, so our performances have been frustrating at times, because as a coach I think we are ready to take some huge steps forward, but then it is 30 degrees and 20 mph winds.
“Can’t control that, so (we) work with it as best we can, trying to imbue some of the patience into the kids, and hopefully it will pay off before we run out of chances to qualify for nationals.”
The Warriors have overcome hurdles, both literally and figuratively, to get to this point in the season, and have several opportunities to continue to improve and put out more national qualifiers the rest of the way.
“We’ve been at it all year — since September,” Kirk said. “We’ve been training and our coaches have been telling us we can be great, we can do all these things, but we got to put in the work. Our whole team has been working hard and we’re talented all across the board.”
LCSC has three meets remaining before the Cascade Conference Championships on May 12, the first being the University of Oregon Twilight meet May 5 in Eugene, Ore.