Legend rides off into the sunset

Lewis-Clark State head coach Brian Orr discusses the Warriors next plan of action during the semifinal round of the Cascade Conference Championship against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson

Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coach Brian Orr announced his retirement Wednesday, ending an impressive run of 22 seasons at the helm.

“It’s been an honor to have been the women’s basketball coach at LC State,” Orr said in a news release. “I have been extremely fortunate to have had so many talented players, dedicated assistants and the community support for our basketball program is truly special.”

Orr retires as the winningest coach in program history, owning a record of 538-176. Before his announcement, Orr was 10th among all active NAIA coaches in wins.