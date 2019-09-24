Since Washington State installed a new scoreboard and video screen at the east end of Martin Stadium six years ago, it’s been easy for players to glance or stare at it from the sideline during games.
Their coach thinks they spent too much time doing that Saturday night.
“I think there are some guys that got sloppy,” Mike Leach said Monday at his weekly news conference. “They looked at the scoreboard, which is precisely what we tell them not to do, and then they got sloppy and soft.”
His team blew a 32-point lead and lost to previously winless UCLA 67-63 in a wild Pac-12 opener here, marking the second-largest comeback victory in FBS history.
The Cougars (3-1, 0-1), who fell out of the AP rankings Sunday, now face the team that replaced them at No. 19, Utah (3-1, 0-1). Kickoff is 7 p.m. PDT on Saturday at Salt Lake City, with FS1 providing TV coverage.
The Utes opened as eight-point favorites, but the spread had dwindled to 5½ by Monday evening, probably in response to Utah’s uncertain health. In a 30-23 loss at USC on Saturday, running back Zach Moss went down with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and quarterback Tyler Huntley was seen limping late in the game.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, like Leach, often avoids talking about players’ health status.
“Why would you ever tip your hand to the opponent?” he said at his news conference Monday at Salt Lake.
Midway through the UCLA game, the Cougars apparently lost the services of their leading receiver at the time, Brandon Arconado. His backup at the Y position, Kassidy Woods, missed the whole game.
Leach disliked the Cougars’ sideline demeanor in that contest, even after UCLA began its rally from a 42-17 hole.
“I thought we were frantic and segmented up,” he said. “We felt like UCLA should just go away and the game should be over. We’ve got to be tougher than that. I thought we were kind of babies on the sideline, to be honest with you.”
While the Bruins were producing touchdowns on six straight possessions in the second half, the Cougars matched only two of them.
“Somebody gets a level of momentum, and all you have to do is match their level of intensity and do your job,” Leach said. “But if you sit and stare at the scoreboard and panic and get frantic, it just mushrooms on you.”
The Cougars lost six fumbles, including three by receivers after catches. Running back Max Borghi said the issue may be related to practice habits.
“Ball security — we work it every day, but it’s at the end of practice,” he said during the postgame news conference. “It’s almost like guys are kind of going through the motions, it feels like. That’s something we definitely need to sharpen up going into this week.”
Leach didn’t disagree.
“I think there’s some of that,” he said. “We need to address it, and we need to stay on it, not be afraid to hurt some guy’s feelings if he’s not doing things the way you told him to do it.”
The Cougars’ second-half collapse negated a banner performance by quarterback Anthony Gordon, who set a conference record with nine touchdown passes, including four to Easop Winston Jr. Gordon bounced back from an interception on the game’s first possession and threw for 570 yards, with his only other pick coming on a bobble by receiver Dezmon Patmon.
“I thought he played well other than the first interception,” Leach said of Gordon. “The first interception was just dumb, when he hit the guy right in the face and was trying to do a little too much. The second interception, Dez may as well have handed the ball to the defensive back.”
For Leach as well as other observers, the contrasts between the Cougars’ good and bad moments were striking.
“The first half, we can beat anybody in the country,” he said, “and the second half we can’t beat anybody in the country. It’s about as simple as that.”
