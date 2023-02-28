Kyle Dubas made it clear he was not reacting to trades by division rivals in making the Toronto Maple Leafs’ latest move.

They certainly all go hand-in-hand in a competitive Eastern Conference.

The Leafs acquired forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Jake McCabe from Chicago on Monday, in the aftermath of division-rival Tampa Bay making another pre-deadline splash and not long after NHL-leading Boston added size and toughness to bulk up for the playoffs.

