Five practices into the spring, new Idaho offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner likes the energy he’s seeing on offense.
“The guys are adjusting quickly and learning on the fly,” Schleusner said Thursday. “They’ve done a great job in the offseason getting in the playbook and learning. There’s a lot of excitement right now and I think we have the potential to be very good on offense.”
In the first two weeks of practice, the coaching philosophy was to give all the players a chance to get reps in so they could shake off the rust and the new coaching staff could adequately evaluate its group.
That process will continue through the next three weeks, culminating with the team’s spring game April 30. But as the team prepares for Saturday’s first scrimmage, Schleusner (pronounced “Shlice-ner”) hopes to start to see some separation across the positions.
“I told the guys, it’s going to be a little bit of ‘Separation Saturday,’” Schleusner said. “We have a new staff and everybody got opportunities and now the depth chart is starting to kind of define itself, so these guys have to take advantage and go out there and show what they can do.”
A couple of players who stood out to Schleusner in this day’s practice were a pair of youngsters at receiver — 6-foot-2 sophomores Michael Graves, of Sacramento, Calif., and Jalen Grable, of Portland, Ore.
Graves in particular had a couple of nice deep-ball receptions from quarterbacks CJ Jordan and Tyler Webb.
Grable also found good rapport with quarterback Macloud Crowton, snagging a leaping catch along the sideline and later a tough grab on a crossing route in tight coverage from the sophomore.
“Two bigger younger receivers. They both stepped up,” Schleusner said. “We have a couple of our mainstays out right now with Terez Traynor, who was sick today and (Hayden) Hatten is coming back from an injury, so it was good to see those guys step up and make plays.”
At quarterback, Schleusner noted “Jordan had a nice day as well.”
The quarterback room presents a bit of an anomaly for the new OC. With the addition of walk-on Kenji Teramura, there now are seven active quarterbacks on UI’s roster: Jordan, Zach Borisch, Gevani McCoy, Webb, Crowton, Nate Cisco and Teramura.
That doesn’t include the two who will be joining the Vandals in the fall: touted Ridge Docekal and Jack Layne.
“It’s a big room, the biggest quarterback room I’ve ever been a part of,” Schleusner said. “We told all the kids when we got here that everybody was going to get an opportunity to prove themselves. So especially through these first five practices we’ve been giving everybody an opportunity.”
Schleusner said the quarterback competition likely will continue through fall camp, but hinted that performances in spring practices could mean more reps for certain guys across the board.
“These guys just gotta take advantage of every day, continue to get better, continue to push themselves and we’ll kinda let the best man win and we’ll let them keep competing for it,” he said.
Schleusner described the UI offense he’s installing as “multiple with what we do.” The goal is to establish the run to open up the passing game with play action and rollouts.
Players will have their first chance to execute the offense in a game-like environment during the team’s hour-long scrimmage in two days at the Kibbie Dome’s east practice field.
“We didn’t install any new plays today, we won’t install any new plays before Saturday,” Schleusner said. “Want the guys to be able to execute and go out there and play physical and play fast.”
