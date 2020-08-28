Moved by the videotaped shooting of Jacob Blake, many professional athletes — some who had previously donned Black Lives Matter T-shirts and knelt for the national anthem to protest racial injustice — made a more dramatic statement.
They refused to play.
NBA players led the way Wednesday and Thursday by sitting out of scheduled playoff games in the “bubble” in Florida, the league’s answer to finishing up the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The movement quickly spread to the other professional sports.
“We are scared as Black people in America,” LeBron James said. “Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are terrified.”
Athletes similarly came together after the death of George Floyd, another Black man who died when an officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than seven minutes. Some players knelt during the national anthem or stood in silence, fists raised, while others wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts or had names of Black people killed by police on their jerseys.
But then the cellphone video of Blake getting shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis., about 40 miles south of Milwaukee, emerged.
Athletes say the moment has forced them to act. Here’s a look at what they are doing across the major professional sports to call for an end to racial injustice:
NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks set off a wave of postponements in professional sports Wednesday, when players refused to take the court for a playoff game against Orlando. The two other playoff games for that day were also postponed, as were the three games set for Thursday.
NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass issued a statement that said: “We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday,” and added that a group of players and representatives from the teams in the bubble were going to hold a video conference call with the league’s front office and union officials about the next step.
“We don’t want lip service anymore,” said San Jose’s Chris Wondolowski, who is of Native American descent. “It’s time for actual actions to be made, and time for a change.”
The players voiced their frustrations in a meeting Wednesday night, then continued talks Thursday morning. As they prepared to do that, NBA referees led a march around campus to show their support in the fight against racism.
Play had been set to resume at 4 p.m. with Game 6 of the Western Conference series between Utah and Denver. Boston and Toronto were also to begin their second-round series before the Clippers and Dallas met in the nightcap.
Before coming to Disney, many NBA players wrestled for weeks about whether it was even right to play, fearing that a return to games would take attention off the deaths of, among others, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in recent months.
They ultimately decided that playing would give them the largest platform — while also providing a bigger target for critics.
The NBA’s relationship with the White House eroded when Donald Trump was elected after President Barack Obama was close with some players and officials. Trump was critical of the league again Thursday.
“They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing,” Trump told reporters, noting that the league’s ratings are down from previous seasons. “I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country.”
Earlier Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short said in a CNN interview that the NBA protests are “absurd and silly” when compared to their response to ongoing to human rights violations in China.
MLB
Seven games were postponed Thursday, a day after three games were called off.
“In this world, I’ve always believed, there’s two things you can’t live without. It has nothing to do with food and water. It’s love and hope. And I don’t think we’re doing a good job in our country giving that to everyone and I think that needs to be the focus here,” Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.
Oakland’s game at Texas was among seven that were postponed by Thursday evening, along with Philadelphia at Washington, Baltimore at Tampa Bay, Minnesota at Detroit, Colorado at Arizona and Boston at the Blue Jays in Buffalo, New York. Some games were played as scheduled.
The New York Mets and Miami Marlins jointly walked off the field after a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to start their scheduled game Thursday night.
The national anthem was played and all players and coaches stood.
Without much apparent guidance from MLB, teams were left to make decisions for themselves. Some games were officially postponed a few hours before the scheduled start time. Others, like Colorado-Arizona, appeared to be on schedule until a few minutes before first pitch.
St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty was frustrated there wasn’t a more unified response. Baseball has sometimes lagged behind its pro sports counterparts in addressing social issues.
“It’s tough because yesterday would have been the day for league-wide action, and it wasn’t able to happen league-wide yesterday,” Flaherty said. “Hopefully it could happen today, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be able to happen today.”
A statement from The Players Alliance, which consists of more than 100 current and former Black players, said current players will donate their salaries from Thursday and today in “supporting our efforts to combat racial inequality and aid the Black families and communities deeply affected in the wake of recent events.”
Baseball has dealt with a slow decline in the number of Black players for decades. In recent seasons, the percentage of Black players has hovered around 8 percent. For a sport that proudly recognizes Jackie Robinson — who broke MLB’s color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers — the decline has been frustrating for some.
Baseball will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day today. It’s normally on April 15 but was moved because of the COVID-19-altered schedule to Aug. 28, which is the anniversary of the March on Washington in 1963 and also the day in 1945 when Dodgers GM Branch Rickey met with Robinson to discuss breaking the color barrier.
“I think he would be amazed at the lack of progress in his eyes,” said Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain, who is Black. “I don’t know personally what he went through but I know the stories. I know for a fact it wasn’t easy for him to be in the situation he was in. He paved the way for guys like me to go out and play this game and be in this position today. I’ll always thank him for that.
“The fact we’re talking about this in 2020, I don’t see the progress in that. It’s almost like we’re going backwards.”
NFL
Nine teams canceled practice Thursday. The league is set to start its season on Sept. 10.
The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team all chose to not practice.
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said players and coaches met for over two hours Thursday morning before voting — 37 to 36 in favor — to practice as scheduled. But the team canceled its afternoon meetings and had another group discussion about what they can and will do moving forward to foster change.
Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley called on the “faces of the league” — the quarterbacks — to take an even greater role in trying to affect change.
“If a statement is going to be made by this league in solidarity and everyone standing up, it’s got to start with them,” he said. “If we’re going to put pressure on the people in the country who make change, for accountability, it’s got to start with them.”
The Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also had practice or walkthrough sessions.
The Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks all had previously scheduled off days from practice Thursday.
NHL
Announced Thursday that it postponed two days of playoff games. The league’s games went on as scheduled Wednesday. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who is Black, was vocal about the issue on Twitter, saying it would send “a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”
GOLF
The PGA Tour event at Olympia Fields outside Chicago — less than 100 miles from Kenosha — went on as scheduled Thursday. Cameron Champ, who has a Black father and a white mother, wore a black show and a white shoe. On the white shoe he wrote: “Jacob Blake BLM.” The LPGA Tour is set to begin play Friday in Rogers, Ark.
TENNIS
Naomi Osaka will play in the Western & Southern Open semifinals, after all. A day after saying she would withdraw from the hard-court event to protest the “continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police” — prompting the tournament to call off all of Thursday’s matches — the two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player changed course. Her agent confirmed that Osaka will face No. 14 Elise Mertens when play resumes at the tournament Friday with the semifinals. The finals were shifted from Friday to Saturday.
WNBA
The six WNBA games set for Wednesday and Thursday were postponed in the league’s bubble in Bradenton, Fla. Players from the Washington Mystics wore T-shirts that had Blake’s name on the front and seven holes in the back. Later, players held a candlelight vigil. The league had just passed its halfway mark of the 22-game season.
MLS
Five of six scheduled matches Wednesday were postponed. Players for the other game, between Nashville SC and Orlando City, said they had already taken the field in preparation for their game before a collective decision was made. The MLS had no games scheduled for Thursday.