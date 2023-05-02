Lefty hitters improving with rule changes

FILE - The pitch clock is visible as Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer winds up to deliver during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, April 24, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Limits on infield shifts, a pitch clock and larger bases were implemented this year in an attempt to counter the impact of the Analytics Era suffocation of offense. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Associated Press file

NEW YORK — Batting average for left-handed hitters was up 13 percentage points through the first full month of the season, an impact of baseball’s new rule changes.

The biggest noticeable effect has been when games are ending. Average time of a nine-inning game is 2 hours, 37 minutes, down from 3:05 at the same point last year.

Clubhouse staff and players are getting home while their families are still awake.

